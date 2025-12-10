Common kitchen staples could transform your health in unexpected ways, studies show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From a pinch of cumin to rosemary and sage, certain ingredients are getting attention from researchers and doctors for more than just their flavor.

This year, new studies and expert opinion have put five stand-out spices and foods in the wellness spotlight: chili peppers, black cumin, saffron, rosemary and sage, and kimchi.

Here's how each one could support better health.

1. Capsaicin: heat with heart potential

Chili peppers and capsaicin-rich foods are linked to everything from a healthier gut to a longer life.

Capsaicin can reshape the microbiome by boosting beneficial bacteria while diminishing harmful bacteria, said California-based food scientist Bryan Quoc Le, Ph.D. The shift, he noted, "results in a greater release of an amino acid called tryptophan, which these beneficial bacteria produce."

Because tryptophan is an important precursor to neurotransmitters involved in mood, sleep and digestion, the benefits of spice may extend well beyond taste.

Capsaicin can deliver "serious benefits" at very low daily doses — about 0.01%, Le said, adding that a good-quality hot sauce should enhance flavor as well as heat.

For newcomers, he recommends starting with milder options like pepperoncinis, which offer "bold flavor" without overwhelming spice, before moving on to poblanos, serranos and jalapeños.

2. Black cumin: tiny seeds, big metabolic promise

Black cumin (Nigella sativa), or black seed, is moving from traditional kitchens into the metabolic health conversation.

In a recent human trial, participants who consumed 5 grams of black cumin seed powder daily for eight weeks saw a drop in "triglycerides, LDL ('bad') cholesterol and total cholesterol, as well as an increase in HDL ('good') cholesterol."

Researchers concluded that black cumin demonstrated "anti-adipogenic and lipid-lowering effects" — suggesting it may help improve lipid metabolism.

Still, experts urge caution. Nebraska-based dietitian Theresa Link said cholesterol is just one part of the cardiovascular health picture, and the studies so far have been short-term.

"Black cumin seed alone isn't a magic bullet for preventing obesity," Link said, adding that it may play a supportive role when paired with a healthy lifestyle.

3. Saffron: golden mood booster

Saffron, long prized in Middle Eastern cooking, could be a natural mood booster.

"I love saffron so much," California-based psychiatrist Daniel Amen told Fox News Digital.

Amen cited studies showing that about 30 milligrams of saffron performed as well as antidepressants in randomized trials. Unlike many SSRIs, which can dampen libido, saffron was shown to improve sexual function.

"As a psychiatrist, I don't want to ruin my patients' love lives," he said.

He suggested combining saffron with zinc and curcumins, particularly as an add-on to existing antidepressant therapy. Experts caution, however, that the long-term safety of higher doses remains unclear.

4. Rosemary and sage: balm for aging brains

The classic kitchen herbs rosemary and sage are under the microscope thanks to carnosic acid, a compound they contain that researchers believe could help protect the aging brain.

In mouse studies, a carnosic acid–based drug increased the number of neurons and synaptic connections while reducing inflammation linked to some Alzheimer's therapies. Researchers also observed improvements in learning and memory.

Carnosic acid acts as a "pro-drug," activating only in cells experiencing oxidative or inflammatory stress while sparing healthy cells, said Piu Banerjee, a postdoctoral associate at Scripps Research Institute.

Researchers said they are cautiously optimistic as human trials move forward.

Alzheimer's Association expert Courtney Kloske, based in Chicago, urged restraint. While animal models are useful, she told Fox News Digital that human studies in diverse populations are needed before rosemary and sage can be recommended as treatments.

5. Kimchi: gut protector

Kimchi, the spicy, fermented cabbage side dish that's a staple in Korea, is being hailed as a heart-healthy "superfood."

Dr. Shad Marvasti, executive director of the Integrative Health and Lifestyle Medicine Institute at HonorHealth in Arizona, said kimchi combines probiotic fermentation with nutrient-dense vegetables.

"Beyond probiotics, kimchi is packed with fiber, antioxidants and vitamins A, C and K," Marvasti said.

Its core ingredients offer additional benefits. Garlic may help lower blood sugar and blood pressure, ginger aids digestion and reduces inflammation, and chili peppers contribute anti-inflammatory effects, Marvasti said.

"You don't need to eat a large bowl," he said. "Consistency of small portions daily overtime matters more than quantity at one sitting."

Kimchi is typically high in sodium, however.

For most healthy adults, moderate intake isn't an issue, but people with high blood pressure or heart disease should factor kimchi into their total daily sodium intake.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis and Angelica Stabile contributed reporting.