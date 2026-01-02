Eating a common Vitamin-C packed fruit might totally transform skin, study finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eating more vitamin C may do more than boost immunity this winter — it could also strengthen skin from the inside out, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Otago in New Zealand found that people who increased their vitamin C intake by eating two kiwis a day for eight weeks showed notable increases in their skin's vitamin C levels, along with signs of improved skin density and cellular renewal — both of which are linked to collagen production.

Vitamin C from food travels through the bloodstream into the skin, boosting collagen-related markers and skin renewal, the researchers said.

"We were surprised by the tight correlation between plasma vitamin C levels and those in the skin," lead author Margreet Vissers said in a university news release.

"This was much more marked than in any other organ we have investigated."

"Our study shows that the skin is extremely good at absorbing vitamin C from the blood circulation," she added.

The study is the first to show that vitamin C delivered through the bloodstream makes its way into all layers of the skin and is associated with measurable improvements in skin function, according to Vissers.

Twenty-four healthy adults in New Zealand and Germany took part in an eight-week dietary intervention. During that time, they ate two kiwis a day, according to the research paper, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology in October.

The scientists measured vitamin C levels in the blood and skin before and after the intervention — and used imaging and lab tests to assess changes in skin density and cell renewal.

After eight weeks, participants saw skin density rise by nearly 50%, skin cell renewal increase by about 30% and skin vitamin C levels climb substantially, according to the study.

Healthy adults should aim for about 250 milligrams of vitamin C per day to maintain adequate levels in the blood plasma — the liquid portion of the blood that carries nutrients throughout the body — the researchers said.

They recommend eating it regularly because the body does not store vitamin C, according to the news release.

"Because the improvement in density was on a cellular level, any cosmetic improvement would be difficult to appreciate with the naked eye."

While the study focused on kiwifruit, they said similar benefits are expected from other vitamin C–rich foods, including citrus fruits, berries, bell peppers and broccoli.

Vitamin C is known for playing a key role in collagen production, which is why it is frequently used in skincare products, but the nutrient is water-soluble and does not penetrate the skin's outer barrier efficiently, Vissers noted.

Dr. Brian Toy, a board-certified dermatologist at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, said the findings are interesting — but noted the study did not show improvements in skin elasticity or protection from ultraviolet (UV) damage.

"Because the improvement in density was on a cellular level, any cosmetic improvement would be difficult to appreciate with the naked eye," Toy told Fox News Digital.

Toy, who is also a clinical professor at the University of Southern California and was not involved in the research, added that the study was small and focused on people who already had low vitamin C levels.

"If a patient suffers from low vitamin C, dietary changes and supplement use would be advised regardless," Toy said.

While food alone likely won't replace traditional skincare or result in dramatic cosmetic changes, the findings add to growing evidence that diet can influence skin health, experts say.

The research was partially funded by Zespri International, a major kiwifruit producer.

Toy noted that industry-funded research is common and said the Journal of Investigative Dermatology is a reputable, peer-reviewed publication.

Fox News Digital reached out to the study's authors for comment.