6 foods even Guy Fieri refuses to eat — some common, some bizarre

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Guy Fieri has built a career on embracing bold flavors across America, from greasy-spoon classics to under-the-radar regional specialties on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

But even the self-proclaimed Mayor of Flavortown has his limits — and some of the dishes Fieri won't touch are surprisingly common in everyday diets.

Over the years, the 58-year-old Emmy-winning chef has made clear what he avoids and struggles to stomach. Here are six of the most surprising.

1. Ghost peppers

Fieri is known for loving spicy food, but even he has a ceiling.

Ghost peppers, also known as Bhut Jolokia, rank among the hottest peppers in the world at roughly 1 million Scoville heat units, according to Chowhound.

During appearances on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Fieri approached ghost pepper–laden wings and hot sauces cautiously, once joking that the peppers were "gonna eat my soul."

2. Peanut butter hamburgers

A cheeseburger topped with peanut butter may sound like a novelty, and perfect for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," but for Fieri, it’s a tough sell.

On an episode of the show filmed in Indiana, Fieri reacted strongly when trying a peanut butter-topped burger, declaring, "I absolutely don’t enjoy that at all … I wanna go home."

He later gave the combination another try at a California spot and admitted it was better executed the second time around.

3. Cow brains

Organ meats are a recurring theme on Fieri’s no-fly list.

Fieri sampled fried cow brains at Oklahoma’s Cattleman’s Steakhouse during Season 7 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and visibly struggled with the texture. Brains are sometimes served with eggs, combining two of Fieri’s least favorite foods in one dish, The Daily Meal reported.

While cow brains are considered a delicacy in some culinary traditions, texture proved to be a deal-breaker for the TV host, per Mental Floss.

4. Haggis

Scotland’s national dish doesn’t get a free pass, either. Haggis, which traditionally includes sheep’s heart, liver and lungs mixed with oats and spices, falls under the offal category. The traditional version containing sheep lungs is banned in the U.S.

Fieri reportedly sampled beer-battered haggis balls at Mac’s Fish ‘N Chips in Santa Barbara during Season 13 of his show, and while he admitted it was well-seasoned, his broader aversion to organ meats remains.

5. Liver and onions

Fieri hasn’t minced words about liver, reportedly saying he "can’t even be in the same room" as the dish.

Liver and onions was previously named America’s "most hated food" by Forbes, suggesting Fieri is far from alone in his distaste. The nutrient-dense dish dates back to ancient Rome, where it was considered a prized food, according to Britannica.

6. Eggs

Perhaps the most surprising item on Fieri’s list is plain egg dishes. While he’ll use eggs as an ingredient in sauces and baked goods, Fieri avoids them when they’re the star of the plate, he has said.

In a 2024 Food Network clip, Fieri compared scrambled eggs to "liquid chicken." His aversion reportedly stems from childhood memories of struggling through the chalky yolks of hard-boiled eggs.