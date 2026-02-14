Shut out of Valentine's Day dinner reservations? Last-minute alternatives save the day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For couples who waited too long to book a Valentine's Day dinner reservation, the scramble is on — but luckily, experts say it might not be too late to make the holiday special.

Dining out remains one of the most popular ways Americans celebrate Valentine’s Day. At least 21% plan to go out for a meal, whether they’re in a relationship or not, according to a new YouGov survey. Among couples, that number rises to 32%. But with more than half of partnered Americans planning to celebrate in some way, competition for tables can be fierce.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people learn a little too late that Valentine's Day dinner reservations start filling up as early as mid-January and sometimes even sooner," said Jason Lee, who, together with his wife, founded LoveTrack, an app that offers features like a date night planner, conversation prompts for couples and anniversary and birthday reminders.

RETRO VALENTINE'S DAY CANDY IS BACK — HERE'S WHAT IT SAYS ABOUT MODERN LOVE

But missing out on a restaurant booking doesn’t have to mean missing out on romance.

"There are ways to still have a meaningful date night that may actually offer more connection, at a much lower price point, and you can pull it all together last-minute," Lee said.

Dining out is significantly more expensive than it was just a few years ago. The cost of eating out rose at more than double its previous pace between 2021 and 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data cited in LoveTrack's 2025 Date Night Inflation Report.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Going out to a restaurant for a steak dinner is great," Lee, who is based in Orlando, Florida, said. "But imagine your special someone walking into your dining room with the lights dimmed, romantic music playing, a cute menu printed out and your best effort at a home-cooked meal."

He added, "The effort and little details like rolling the silverware in a napkin, or curating a playlist of their favorite romantic songs will always surpass even the most expensive of restaurant experiences."

A Time Capsule Date Night is a LoveTrack favorite, Lee said, and calls for gathering meaningful mementos, writing notes to each other and collecting keepsakes, then sealing it to open together on a future Valentine’s Day.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For busy parents or couples juggling packed schedules, a last-minute plan may feel both more realistic and more authentic, said Megan Chandler Lee, a South Carolina–based wedding planner and founder of Vero Events, who has no relation to Jason Lee.

"When you have kids and busy lives, it’s really hard to schedule a Valentine’s Day date," she said. "What makes it impactful is making it tailored to you as a couple. Takeout and a new series or movie are ideal for a busy set of parents."

Alternatives to the traditional dinner date can also get couples moving — and connecting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Live somewhere warmer? Golf or pickleball would be ideal," Chandler Lee said. "Doing something active together is incredibly bonding."

For colder climates, she suggests indoor options like Topgolf or even a simple coffee walk. "It’s not necessarily about spending money, but about spending time," she said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The pressure to produce an Instagram-worthy evening may be part of what fuels Valentine’s stress. About 26% of Americans say they’ve been disappointed by a partner not doing enough to celebrate the holiday, with women three times as likely as men to report that disappointment, according to YouGov.

"I think most people feel that romance is more impactful when it’s not Instagram-worthy," Chandler Lee said. "Don’t turn yourself inside out to show the world you’re in love. Just enjoy one another however that fits your life."