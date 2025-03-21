Drinking dairy milk brings surprising benefits beyond just bone health

Beyond using dairy milk to lighten your coffee or accompany your favorite breakfast cereal, you may want to incorporate more of this drink into your diet for its health benefits.

"Dairy milk offers a rich source of essential nutrients that support overall health," Sarah Heckler, a registered dietitian with Anne Till Nutrition Group in Raleigh, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

"While it's well-known for its role in strengthening bones, dairy milk provides several additional health benefits that make it a valuable addition to a balanced diet."

Here are four ways that dairy milk can support the body's growth from childhood through adulthood — plus some other key insights about it that are important to know.

1. Dairy milk supports bone health

One of the most widely recognized benefits of dairy milk is its role in promoting strong bones, as it's packed with calcium, vitamin D and phosphorus, Heckler said.

Also, dairy milk helps maintain bone density and reduces the risk of fractures.

"These nutrients work together to strengthen bones and prevent conditions like osteoporosis, which leads to brittle and weak bones over time," she said.

2. Dairy milk promotes growth and recovery

Dairy milk is an excellent source of high-quality protein, containing all nine essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and growth, said Heckler.

"This makes it especially beneficial for athletes, growing children and older adults looking to maintain muscle mass," she said.

The combination of protein and carbohydrates in milk makes it an effective post-workout recovery drink, helping replenish energy stores and support muscle recovery, Heckler also noted.

3. Dairy milk aids in hydration and nutrient absorption

Dairy milk is nearly 90% water, Heckler said — making it a hydrating beverage that also delivers essential electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium.

"These minerals help maintain fluid balance, regulate nerve function and support muscle contractions," she said.

The presence of vitamin A in milk further aids in immune function and vision health, while B vitamins contribute to energy production and red blood cell formation, said the nutrition expert.

4. Dairy milk provides immune system support

Consistent intake of milk or yogurt can help support a healthy immune system, according to the Undeniably Dairy website.

The protein and zinc content in milk can also help aid in the building and functioning of immune cells and immune signaling molecules in the body, said Matthew Black, a registered dietitian in Columbus, Ohio.

Should dairy milk be given to children?

Infants should not be fed dairy milk for a variety of reasons, Black said.

"Standard cow's milk lacks certain nutrients that babies need, such as vitamin E and iron, and cow's milk is too high in protein for babies, which can stress their kidneys … Digestion may be difficult, leading to [gastrointestinal] upset and diarrhea," he told Fox News Digital.

"Parents and caregivers should wait until children are 12 months of age before feeding them cow's milk."

Regular milk consumption throughout life can help establish a strong skeletal foundation.

As always, parents and caregivers should speak to their medical provider or pediatrician when it comes to infant food or feeding questions.

It's recommended that children ages 9 and older have three cups of milk (or dairy) per day, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The guidelines vary for toddlers and children ages 2 to 8.

"Regular milk consumption throughout life, particularly during childhood and adolescence when bone mass is being built, can help establish a strong skeletal foundation," Heckler said.

Dairy milk remains a beneficial part of the diet throughout life, but individual tolerance levels may vary, Heckler said.

"While children and adolescents greatly benefit from its nutrients for growth and development, some adults may experience lactose intolerance, which can make digesting milk difficult," she said.

Lactose-free dairy milk is an alternative that still provides the same essential nutrients, Heckler noted.

Can dairy milk help with osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a medical condition that causes bones to become weakened and brittle.

"Over time, bones lose calcium and can become fragile, making those with osteoporosis subject to bone fractures," Black told Fox News Digital.

Risk factors associated with osteoporosis include family history, age, sex and race, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Black said osteoporosis can be related to other risk factors as well, such as hormone levels, medications, diet and lifestyle.

"Adequate intakes of calcium and vitamin D can give your body what it needs to help prevent or decrease the symptoms associated with osteoporosis," he said.