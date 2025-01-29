Drinking dairy-free milk can raise depression risk, says study, as doctor disagrees

While there are health benefits associated with consuming a plant-based diet, a recent study asserts that drinking milk that's dairy free can be risky to mental health.

Does this mean that vegans are at greater risk of developing depression because of the milk alternatives they choose? The study would indicate yes — yet a medical doctor who specializes in plant-based nutrition believes the research has some omissions.

The UK Biobank study was published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition. It examined the incidence of both anxiety and depression in a pool of 350,000 participants who consumed different types of milk, both dairy and non-dairy milk.

The study results – which had about a 13-year follow-up window with participants – revealed that 13,065 people were diagnosed with depression and 13,339 were diagnosed with anxiety.

Dr. Roxanne Becker, a Washington, D.C.-based medical editor and educator at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, told Fox News Digital that the study showed a 16% lower risk of depression for those who consumed full cream milk, a 12% lower risk of depression for semi-skimmed milk drinkers — and a 14% increased risk of depression among those who drank other types of milk.

"However, there were some issues in the way that they analyzed the data," said Becker. (She was not affiliated with the study.)

"And if you dig into it, you'll find that the increased risk [presented] by the plant-based milks was not really a true representation."

When the study accounted for total calorie intake, these risks completely disappeared, Becker pointed out, adding that the authors themselves noted this could have played a role.

Also, nearly all those consuming "other milks" had a body mass index of less than 25, but the study didn't distinguish between underweight and normal weight, Becker said.

The study subjects could have included people with eating disorders who were using plant-based milks as a means of calorie control, as eating disorders are linked to anxiety and depression, Becker said.

"This study does not conclusively show that [drinking] plant-based milks increases the risk of depression or anxiety," she said.

Fuel for the mind

"When it comes to the food we eat, it's important to have balance, no matter what specific diet we may be following," Dr. Chris Scuderi, a family physician who practices at Millennium Physician Group in Jacksonville, Florida, told Fox News Digital. (He, too, was not involved in the new study.)

In general, food choices not only fuel the body; they also fuel the mind, Scuderi said.

"Our diet can certainly affect our mood."

"Our diet can certainly affect our mood, and if we are low in a certain nutrient, it can cause us to feel down, irritable or anxious," said Scuderi.

To that point, Scuderi said he "always recommends that my patients balance their diet as much as possible, including [eating] plenty of fruits, vegetables and lean protein sources."

For anyone concerned about their diet, Scuderi suggested scheduling a visit with a family physician to review eating habits and consider blood tests to check for nutrient deficiencies.

"From there, your doctor can develop a plan to incorporate those nutrients in a way that works for your specific dietary needs," he said.

Scuderi said that whenever someone follows a specific diet that involves avoiding certain types of foods, there is a risk of missing out on key nutrients.

"However, there are usually still other ways to incorporate these nutrients into their diet, whether by making sure to increase intake of other food groups or by taking vitamins or supplements," he said.

Specifically, he said, milk alternatives provide less protein than cow's milk.

"But there are plenty of other protein sources that vegans can opt for instead," he said.

Another benefit of cow's milk is that it contains such naturally occurring nutrients as vitamin B12 and calcium, Scuderi also said.

Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic Center for Human Nutrition in Cleveland, Ohio, agreed that cow's milk offers health perks.

"Yes, cow's milk is considered a nutrient-dense food due to its source of calcium, vitamin D, A, B12 and B2, potassium and high-quality protein, saturated fat," Zumpano said.

But plant-based milks may have some of these ingredients fortified, she also noted.

Experts recommend reading labels carefully when choosing dairy-free milk alternatives.

"When I discuss nutrition with my patients, I remind them of the basics: Incorporate fruits and vegetables, as well as lean protein; limit processed foods, red meats and sugar as much as possible; and drink plenty of water," said Scuderi.

"For anyone feeling stressed about their diet and how it affects their health, talk with your family physician," he said.

Doctors can help people "develop a nutrition plan that is sustainable and makes sense" for individuals' lifestyles, he said.