5 foods that are best for bone health, nutritionists say

A broken bone can be a devastating injury, particularly for older people — and falls among seniors in America are a growing public health concern as the population ages.

This is why it's particularly important to keep bones strong for a healthier life. While exercise and an active lifestyle can help maintain bone health, the foods that people eat to fuel their bodies are key.

Fox News Digital spoke to two nutrition experts about smart food choices to ensure that bones stay as healthy as possible.

Here are five healthy recommendations.

1. Dairy products

Foods that contain calcium are "best for bone health," Antonette Hardie, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, told Fox News Digital.

Dairy products, she said, are "some of the highest calcium-containing foods."

"Calcium is essential for good bone health," Hardie said via email, as it is one of the building blocks of bones and teeth.

In addition to calcium, dairy also contains Vitamin K2, Dr. Eric Berg told Fox News Digital in an email.

Berg, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the author of "The Healthy Keto Plan" and director of Dr. Berg's Nutritionals.

Vitamin K2 "drives calcium deep into the bone from soft tissues," he said.

"It makes your bones strong, as well as prevents artery calcification," Berg said.

2. Strawberries, other fruits packed with Vitamin C

Vitamin C helps the body absorb calcium, Berg said.

The nutrient is "essential for collagen production, which is a major component of bone tissue."

It also prevents bones from breaking down.

Strawberries and other fruits that contain high levels of vitamin C can help keep bones strong, he said.

3. Nuts

Nuts are a source of calcium that does not come from animals, Hardie told Fox News Digital.

Along with calcium, nuts contain magnesium, a mineral that is "involved in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including those that regulate calcium in bones," Berg noted.

This is particularly true for almonds and cashews, he added.

"Magnesium is necessary for activating vitamin D and K2, key players in making bones hard," he said.

4. Tofu

Tofu is another food that contains a lot of calcium, Hardie told Fox News Digital.

Especially for people with dairy allergies or those who avoid eating animal products, tofu can be an excellent source of calcium, she said.

Women ages 19 to 50 and men ages 19 to 70 should seek to consume 1,000 mg of calcium per day, Hardie said.

Tofu is an easy way to consume this amount of calcium, she said.

"Four ounces of tofu contains over 400 mg of calcium, and calcium-enriched tofu can have double that," she said.

5. Broccoli

Broccoli may not be everyone's favorite food, but it is a nutritional powerhouse that can help keep bones healthy, Berg said.

Broccoli contains calcium, vitamin C and vitamin K – all necessary to help bones grow and repair themselves.

"By focusing on these nutrients, you can support bone health effectively," said Berg.