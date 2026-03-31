Costco's $140, 10-pound Easter bunny has shoppers questioning price and instructions to smash it apart

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Costco shoppers are hopping into a debate over an oversized Easter treat that's far too big to fit in any basket.

Members have been buzzing about the wholesale giant's chocolate Easter bunny. It's a seasonal sweet priced at $112.97 online and up to $140 in some stores, depending on location — and it comes with instructions to smash it apart using a hammer, mallet or rolling pin.

The 10-pound giant bunny is being sold as an oversized Easter centerpiece and shareable dessert.

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The semi-solid bunny is made with milk chocolate, white chocolate and dark chocolate, according to the packaging, and contains 151 servings.

The box also details how to actually eat it.

Shoppers can either smash the bunny by wrapping it in a towel and giving it "one bold whack" with a hammer, mallet or rolling pin — or slice it using a warmed serrated bread knife, according to package instructions shared online.

The product, nicknamed "Pete the Bunny," according to the box, quickly sparked reaction across social media, where commenters have debated everything from the price and chocolate quality to whether anyone could actually buy that much candy at once.

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In one Costco Reddit thread, a shopper shared a photo of the bunny priced at $139.99, prompting one commenter to write, "I wonder how many would actually buy it."

Others questioned whether such a large amount of chocolate made sense for most households.

"So excessive," one person said.

"I can't imagine the target audience for this," another Redditor wrote.

"I wouldn't want to eat chocolate that tons of other people have touched, but I also couldn't eat that by myself or with my family, so who is it for?!"

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Some commenters saw it as more of a spectacle than a staple.

"It honestly looks like the ultimate Easter statement piece," one shopper noted, while another suggested it could work for group settings, such as a kid's birthday.

Laura Lamb, who runs the social media account Costco Hot Finds, shared a video of the massive bunny and said it would be the "funniest Easter centerpiece."

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"This one had people stopping in their tracks," the Texas-based content creator said.

"For $140, does Pete do the dishes and babysit?"

But not everyone was convinced.

"Ummm, for $140 Pete can STAY at Costco," one Instagram user commented on Lamb's video.

On TikTok, someone else joked, "For $140, does Pete do the dishes and babysit?"

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Others pointed out that the bunny costs nearly as much as filling up a tank of gas right now, while some bashed the quality of the candy.

In a Reddit thread for residents of Lincoln, Nebraska, one commenter described it as "10 lbs. of the worst chocolate," while another called it "chocolate wax."

Some users pushed back on the criticism, noting that the price per pound makes sense, and Lamb called it "delicious."

One commenter said the cost worked out to roughly $13.50 per pound, describing it as "right around the average cost for chocolate."

Maud Borup, a Minnesota food company that makes the bunny, said it is made from fair-trade chocolate and is only being sold at Costco for now, USA Today reported. "One giant bunny, 100 little moments of chocolate," the company told the outlet in a statement.

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Others suggested creative ideas for handling the massive bunny, such as smashing it up and saving it for later use in desserts like cookies or hot chocolate.

One Reddit user, citing the nutritional label, noted that the treat contains 19 grams of sugar per serving — adding up to 2,869 grams, or more than 6 pounds of sugar, across its 151 servings.

In the days leading up to Easter, some shoppers also reported seeing markdowns, depending on location.

One Costco customer on Reddit said the bunny had been discounted by $100 at a California warehouse, while others in the thread reported prices dropping to around $50 — or even about $30 — at select locations.

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"I wonder how much the price will drop after Easter," another commenter said, as others pointed to Costco's 5-pound Valentine's Day chocolate heart, which some said they picked up post-holiday for just $20.