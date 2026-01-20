Expand / Collapse search
Most Costco shoppers never check one part of the store — a mistake that could be costing them hundreds

Content creator revealed insider tips on favorite butter croissants and Kirkland baguettes

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Mom reacts to Costco's new Peaches and Cream Bar Cake Video

Mom reacts to Costco's new Peaches and Cream Bar Cake

Jacquelyne Devine, a Pennsylvania content creator who posts under the handle @shopclubcostco on TikTok and Instagram, reviews Costco's new Peaches and Cream Bar Cake, calling it "a good summertime dessert."

The best deals at Costco aren't necessarily where many shoppers are looking.

Jacquelyne Devine, a content creator from Pennsylvania who posts under the handle @costcojacque, spends a lot of her time investigating Costco offers. 

LEFTOVER HACKS EXPLODE ON SOCIAL MEDIA AS AMERICANS FIGHT HIGH PRICES WITH SCRAP FOOD FEASTS

While many Costco customers rush for the rotisserie chickens or bulk staples, she and other shoppers and fans, she said, have found the bakery to be the site of the warehouse's biggest bargains. 

She shared some insights from her perspective. 

Bakery workers at Costco

Costco bakeries are often located in the back of warehouses, but savvy shoppers say that's where some of the best deals are hiding. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

1. Try the loss-leaders in the bakery

Costco offers low-cost items in its bakery with prices that are tough to find elsewhere, Devine said.

This includes the Kirkland Signature 2-Pack Baguettes at $5.99 and the 12-count Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants, which typically sell between $5.99 and $7.99.

The past fall, the massive and seasonal pumpkin pie sold for $5.99.

COSTCO'S BUTTERY BAKERY TREAT RETURNS, AND SHOPPERS CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF 'DANGEROUS' DESSERT

Devine described the pie as "a staple" in her house.

"I buy it for every holiday party," she said. "My family and I are always impressed by how good it is."

A woman holds a Kirkland Signature's giant pumpkin pie at Costco.

A shopper holds a giant pumpkin pie at the Costco in Lantana, Florida. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

Devine called the filling "smooth and delicious," saying "it feels like a steal for the size and quality."

2. Meal-prep and freeze foods for later

Buying in bulk allows shoppers to get more mileage out of favorite food items.

"I freeze anything we will not eat right away."

Costco's croissants are a favorite for Devine. 

"I regularly use them to make chicken salad sandwiches using Costco's rotisserie chicken" for "an easy and affordable meal," she said.

"As for stretching them, I freeze anything we will not eat right away."

Woman shopping at bakery at Costco

A fan of Costco says its bakery croissants are a go-to item in her house, often used for chicken salad sandwiches made with rotisserie chicken. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Devine said that when she takes the croissants out of the freezer, she microwaves them for 45 to 60 seconds.

"I do the same with the muffins, and they hold up incredibly well," she said. 

3. Consider sheet cakes for birthdays and anniversaries

The mother of three said Costco's sheet cake is a go-to for her. 

"Using the order form in the bakery, you can place your custom order in advance, or pick up one of the pre-made options," she said. 

Costco cakes on display

Costco sheet cakes offer very good value, said a fan of the brand. (Jacquelyne Devine / @costcojacque)

The cakes, in her opinion, are "genuinely delicious," she said. 

4. Try a few ‘indulgent’ items

Devine mentioned the "flavorful" raspberry lemon muffins. "They can be split in half to make them last longer."

She also suggested the six-count Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant, though this costs more per unit than the regular croissants.

To her, the item is worth trying because "it's indulgent and tasty."

Devine said people should "not be intimidated" by items sold in bulk. 

Split image of blueberry croissants, Jacquelyne holding pastry

"It's indulgent and tasty," said Costco fan Jacquelyne Devine of the Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant.  (Jacquelyne Devine / @costcojacque)

"With freezing, planning ahead and knowing what stretches well," the bakery offers "value and quality," she said.

"The backbone of the Costco bakery is volume, whether through the sheer size of a single item or the number of baked goods per package," notes Food & Wine.

Also worth noting: "Not every item" in the bakery is "a winner," according to Tasting Table — "because even America's favorite wholesale superstore can't do everything right."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

