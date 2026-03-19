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Lifestyle Newsletter

Costco debuts new sundae — but shoppers call it a 'slap in face'

The latest food news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ A proposed to-go packaging ban has restaurant owners warning it could upend costs, quality — and their survival.

→ Costco's long-awaited churro comeback arrives in bite-size form — and fans aren't exactly sweet on it.

→ A whiskey mogul is giving away a $200M campus — but only if it fuels a faith-driven revival.

Costco shoppers wait in line at the food court, where the Twisted Churro appears on the menu.

Costco’s latest food court dessert sparked mixed reactions online. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

The hot plate

→ The so-called "Irish goodbye" might seem rude — but experts say it can actually be a polite move.

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→ A tipping prompt ignites debate as a former NFL star questions when gratuity is actually earned.

Chew on this

→ Old-school prices are drawing crowds hungry for decades-old deals.

→ Martha Stewart's go-to smoothie add-in is being likened to Ozempic. 

→ Struggling to sleep? These everyday foods could help your body wind down and rest easier tonight.

Car show outside Burgerville USA in the 60s.

Restaurants are tying anniversary celebrations to nostalgic menu pricing and historic dishes. (Burgerville, LLC.)

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Quote of the week

"It's a bloodbath for all grape growers."

America's wine industry is reeling as younger drinkers ditch alcohol and demand dries up.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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