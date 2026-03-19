Costco debuts new sundae — but shoppers call it a 'slap in face'

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→ A proposed to-go packaging ban has restaurant owners warning it could upend costs, quality — and their survival.

→ Costco's long-awaited churro comeback arrives in bite-size form — and fans aren't exactly sweet on it.

→ A whiskey mogul is giving away a $200M campus — but only if it fuels a faith-driven revival.

The hot plate

→ The so-called "Irish goodbye" might seem rude — but experts say it can actually be a polite move.

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→ A tipping prompt ignites debate as a former NFL star questions when gratuity is actually earned.

Chew on this

→ Old-school prices are drawing crowds hungry for decades-old deals.

→ Martha Stewart's go-to smoothie add-in is being likened to Ozempic.

→ Struggling to sleep? These everyday foods could help your body wind down and rest easier tonight.

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Quote of the week

"It's a bloodbath for all grape growers."

America's wine industry is reeling as younger drinkers ditch alcohol and demand dries up.