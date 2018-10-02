Party Food

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Mustard and ketchup are so yesterday.
Say hello to summer with some of our favorite grilling recipes.
Whip up your favorite dad one of these updated classics.
It's college basketball's biggest night-- don't let your guests go hungry.
It's time to start getting into a comfort food state of mind.
Eggnog, mashed potatoes and your mom's decadent chocolate cake are just too good not to indulge.
Fast food restaurants pull out all the stops for ads during football's biggest night.
This is a night of football and some really good food.
The "semi-homemade" cook shares some game day fare fans of all ages will enjoy.
He followed the rainbow all the way to Houston.