Breakfast is served as homemade beef sausage sticky buns offer a 'delicious twist'

These sticky buns aren't for vegetarians.

But they are for carnivores.

"These savory buns are a fun, unexpected and simply delicious twist on traditional cinnamon buns," Dagan Lynn, a Colorado-based chef and recipe developer for "Beef. It's What's For Dinner" and the Beef Checkoff, told Fox News Digital.

"The combo of beef breakfast sausage with cream cheese 'frosting' is a true crowd-pleaser," Lynn also said.

The dish, she said, is a great choice for not only breakfast or brunch, but also for an unexpected protein-and-vegetable-filled dinner.

Check out this recipe.

Beef Sticky Buns from 'Beef. It's What's for Dinner'

Serves 4

Prep time: about 60 minutes

Cook time: 18–20 minutes

Ingredients

Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or ½ teaspoon rubbed sage

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Beef Sticky Buns

1 cup sliced button mushrooms

¾ cup diced onion

3 cups fresh baby spinach

½ cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese

1 package (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza dough

½ cup jalapeño pepper jelly, warmed (optional) or cream cheese "frosting" (optional, recipe and ingredients to follow)

Directions

Cook: Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

Combine 1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or ½ teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot.

Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into ½-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook's tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef.

Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F.

Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef's "doneness."

Prepare: Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

Set aside 2 cups sausage mixture in a large bowl; reserve remaining sausage for another use.

Add mushrooms and onions to the same skillet sprayed with cooking spray over medium heat; cook 5-7 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.

Add spinach to skillet; stir to wilt.

Add vegetable mixture to beef; set aside 20-25 minutes or until mixture is cooled completely, stirring occasionally. Stir in shredded cheddar cheese.

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Unroll pizza dough on a flat surface; pat or roll dough evenly into a 14x10-inch rectangle, pinching together any tears, if necessary.

Spread sausage mixture on dough, leaving ½-inch border on short side farthest from you.

Starting at the closest short end, roll up jelly-roll style, pinching to close.

Slice dough into 8 pieces using a serrated knife and careful sawing motion; place cut-side-up on greased baking sheet.

Bake in a 425°F oven for 18-20 minutes, or until golden brown.

Remove buns to the cooling rack. While still warm, drizzle with melted jalapeño pepper jelly, if desired.

To warm jelly, place in 1-cup glass measure.

Microwave, uncovered, on high 45-60 seconds or until melted, stirring once.

Let stand for 30 seconds.

Cream Cheese ‘Frosting’

Combine ¼-cup softened reduced-fat cream cheese and 1 tablespoon of milk in a small bowl, stirring until smooth.

Drizzle over warmed beef buns.

This original recipe is owned by beefitswhatsfordinner.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.