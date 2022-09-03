Delicious beef-and-veggie kabob for a sizzling end-of-summer meal: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Do you want a sizzling end-of-summer meal this year, either for Labor Day weekend or shortly afterward?

There is no better way to finish this summer season than by having one last BBQ with friends and family (or on your own, for that matter) by serving marinated beef kabobs.

Made with tender steak cuts threaded with bell peppers, tomatoes and red onion (check out local farmer's markets for your favorite veggies), beef kabobs are an excellent way to end the barbecue season.

The recipe shared here for beef kabobs is easy.

And the beef can be prepped the night before.

And it's certain to deliver a sizzling end to your summer barbecue season.

It also makes a great quick dinner at any time of year.

(Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients

1 pound cubed beef top sirloin steak

Selection of bell peppers, tomatoes and/or red onion, sliced as desired

1/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette

1/3 cup honey barbecue sauce

1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

Instructions

1. Whisk honey barbecue sauce, balsamic vinegar and Dijon mustard until blended.

Set aside 1/2 cup of the mixture to use later for basting.

2. Add beef to the remaining mixture and place the beef cubes in a resealable bag. Marinate your cubes for eight hours in the fridge. This can be done overnight to further tenderize the meat.

3. Thread the beef cubes and sliced vegetables onto four soaked wooden skewers (soak the skewers first in warm water for 30 minutes) — or add to metal skewers when ready.

4. Preheat the grill to medium heat; cook the kabobs for 8-9 minutes, turning occasionally.

Cook to medium rare at 145°F. Always make sure your meat is up to temperature.

Baste kabobs during the last five minutes of grilling.

(The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends all raw beef steaks and roasts cook to a minimum internal temperature of 145 °F.)

5. Serve over your favorite side. Salt and pepper to taste.

Enjoy!

Oh — and if you need more kabobs, just double the ingredients!