Granny-style Sicilian pie recipe from Artichoke Basille's Pizza promises crisp with plenty of dough

Making pizza at home is always a fun occasion, but not everyone knows how to make a deep-dish version like the iconic pies found in Sicily.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza – an iconic pizzeria in New York City started by fourth-generation pizza-making cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille – reveals how you can make their "Authentic Granny-Style Sicilian Pie" at home without sacrificing on crisp.

"'Grandma-style' pizza is known for its rustic nature, crispy thin crust, and rectangular shape," a spokesperson for Artichoke Basille’s Pizza told Fox News Digital. "Artichoke Pizza's version comes in the form of their Sicilian pie, which features classic, simple ingredients like olive oil, plum tomato sauce, a blend of cheeses, and fresh mozzarella twice-baked on a cookie sheet."

Recipe: 'Authentic Granny-Style Sicilian Pie' from Artichoke Basille's Pizza

Ingredients:

For the Sicilian dough:

- ¼ cup water

- 3 ½ cup all-purpose flour

- 2 ½ teaspoons salt

- ¼ cup olive oil

- 1 tablespoon dry yeast

For the pizza sauce: Makes about 2 ½ cups

- 20-ounce can of Italian peeled plum tomatoes (San Marzano variety preferred)

- 3 pinches salt

- 4 tablespoons olive oil

For the pizza toppings:

- ½ -pound whole milk mozzarella, cut or torn into 1-inch-sized pieces

- 2 ounces fresh mozzarella, cut or torn into 1-inch-sized pieces

- ¼ cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese

- ¼ cup grated Parmigiana Reggiano cheese

- 20 fresh basil leaves, torn in half

Directions

For the Sicilian dough:

Combine water, salt and dry yeast in a bowl. Add olive oil and flour and mix with a spoon until the ingredients blend and form a smooth ball. Remove the dough and coat the bowl with an oil of your choice before placing the dough back inside. Place a dish towel over the bowl and let it sit for an hour while the pizza sauce is prepared. Check the dough after the suggested time. If the dough has doubled in size, it’s ready.

For the pizza sauce:

Pour canned tomatoes into a bowl and smash the contents until it becomes a chunky sauce. Add salt and olive oil and mix it with a spoon until blended.

How to put it all together:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Add a cup of olive oil to a 16-by-11-inch roasting pan or baking dish. Place the dough on a floured surface and gently stretch it by pressing down from the outside in. Be careful to not press too hard or else the dough will lose air. Move the flattened dough to a baking dish and fit it to the shape of the pan. Poke ‘as many holes as you can through the dough’ with a knife. Take special care to make sure the pokes don’t damage the pan. Brush olive oil on top of the dough followed by four tablespoons of tomato sauce. Put the dish in the oven and cook for about five minutes or until the dough’s top layer gets golden brown. Remove the dish from the oven and sprinkle the cut or torn mozzarella evenly on the browned dough. Add your preferred amount of tomato sauce on top of the mozzarella layer. Follow up with the Pecorino Romano cheese. Put the pizza back in the oven for 12 minutes or until the cheese appears golden brown. Remove the baked pizza from the oven once and top it with basil and Parmigiana Reggiano cheese before serving.

This original recipe is owned by Artichoke Basille's Pizza and was shared with Fox News Digital.