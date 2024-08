This overnight French toast recipe from the American Egg Board could be the dish that keeps on giving.

Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board in Chicago, Illinois, recommends topping this French toast with fresh berries, sprinkled confectioners' sugar and maple syrup for an easy breakfast.

"Try mixing your berries with some mint or other fresh herbs to elevate this dish," he said.

This French toast can be served for up to three days, assuming there are any leftovers to enjoy at multiple meals.

Overnight French toast by the Incredible Egg

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 55 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 (1 pound) loaf sourdough bread, torn into 1-foot pieces

8 large eggs

2 ½ cups milk

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

3 cups fresh berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries

1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar, to serve

Maple syrup, to serve

Directions

1. Prepare a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place bread pieces or cubes on the prepared dish in an even layer.

2. In a medium bowl, add eggs, milk, granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt. Whisk to combine, then pour over the bread. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

3. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350°F. Remove plastic wrap from the dish and bake for 45–60 minutes, until the desired texture.

4. Top with fresh berries, sprinkled confectioners' sugar and maple syrup, if desired.

5. Serve and refrigerate leftovers for up to three days.

This original recipe is owned by incredibleegg.org and was shared with Fox News Digital.