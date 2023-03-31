Grow your own herbs right inside your home during the spring season

Spring is the perfect time to get started gardening in your home.

Growing herbs inside comes with numerous benefits. You’ll grow yummy fresh herbs to include in your dishes knowing you grew them right in your own kitchen.

You can also reap the benefits of growing herbs indoors and bringing a sense of nature inside your home.

Here are some herbs that you can grow inside during spring time.

Rosemary Thyme Lavender Basil Parsley Sage Chives Dill Mint Oregano

1. Rosemary

Rosemary makes a great addition to lots of meals. It can be added to soups, salads or paired with meat like chicken, pork and fish. You can include it in your cocktail recipes as well. Rosemary has also been widely known to improve memory.

Rosemary is a relatively easy herb to grow indoors. It does well when it gets full sunshine access and receives lots of watering, according to Health.com.

2. Thyme

Thyme is known to be a herbal remedy for various respiratory problems and is good to add into soups, salads, veggies or pasta.

It is good for growing indoors because it remains relatively small, according to Health.com. It requires lots of sunshine to grow, according to the outlet.

3. Lavender

Lavender is a calming herb that is often used in fragrances to help individuals sleep. Other than its calming effect, lavender has a variety of health benefits like combating hair loss, anxiety, headaches and acne, according to Healthline.

Although lavender is best grown outdoors because of its size, you can definitely make it work indoors.

Make sure that you grow the herb in a pot with holes at the bottom, so the soil can be drained for proper growing.

To grow lavender inside, it needs plenty of sunlight and to be placed in well-drained soil, according to Health.com.

4. Basil

Basil is known to have numerous different health benefits, including the ability to calm nerves as well as being a good source of fiber.

The herb even has a detoxifying effect on the liver, according to Health.com.

Basil is great for indoor growing because it doesn’t need as much attention as other plants and herbs may need.

It is rather low-maintenance and only needs to be watered every other day, according to Health.com.

5. Parsley

Parsley is a good source of vitamins A, C and K, according to Healthline. These herbs are fairly easy to grow, although you will need a little extra patience. Parsley grows slightly slower than others.

Place parsley in a deep pot with organic potting soil. The herb will need lots of sunlight, according to a gardeners.com guide.

6. Sage

Sage is known to have tremendous health benefits, according to Health.com. These health benefits include helping to fight against early aging, serving as a memory enhancer and a natural remedy for anxiety and fatigue.

Sage is a high-maintenance herb to grow, according to Health.com, as it needs lots of sunlight, good potting soil as well as everyday watering.

7. Chives

Chives can be added to eggs, mixed into soup and put on salads, among many other things. Chives grow best if you buy the plant and pot it, according to gardeners.com.

Chives need to be placed in a location that will receive lots of sunlight and be planted in rich, organic soil, according to the source.

8. Dill

If you plan on growing dill inside, you are going to need a pretty large pot since it needs deep soil to grow, according to Health.com.

If you are growing your dill inside, be aware that you’ll need to water it frequently.

9. Mint

Mint, great for adding a little extra garnish to mixed drinks and desserts, is a very fast-growing herb. Mint plants need a lot of space to grow, according to Health.com.

So, if you are planting inside, make sure you have a planting tray and a nice potting mix for them to grow in.

10. Oregano

Tomato sauces, meats, soups and stews are all dishes to include fresh oregano. Oregano plants will need moderate to strong light to grow, according to gardeners.com.

You’ll know when the herbs are ready to water once the surface of the oil is dry.