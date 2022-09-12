Expand / Collapse search
Taco pie recipe: How to make this crunchy, hearty meal

In honor of National Taco Day, try this twist on a taco by making it into a delicious pie

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Pie doesn't always have to be for dessert.

To celebrate National Taco Day 2022, try this savory taco pie loaded with beef, sour cream, cheddar cheese, salsa and more.

Jill Bauer of JustJill.com, shares that "this super simple taco pie puts a whole new twist on your classic taco night."

The food and lifestyle expert notes that her favorite part of the dish is the Doritos chips topping "that adds a crunch you won’t be able to resist."

This taco pie recipe includes minimal ingredients making it simple and easy to put together.

Hearty and Crunchy Taco Pie by Jill Bauer

Makes 6-8 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

This taco pie recipe is hearty and crunchy. Try the recipe in honor of National Taco Day.

Ingredients: 

1 8-ounce can of refrigerated crescent rolls

1 pound lean ground beef

1 1-ounce package of taco seasoning

1 cup salsa

1 8-ounce carton sour cream

1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

¾ 9.25-ounce bag of Doritos Nacho Cheese chips

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

2. In a large skillet, brown ground beef and drain off the fat. Stir in the pack of taco seasoning and salsa. Then, simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Press crescent rolls on the bottom of a pie pan lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Trim off any excess (bunched up) crescent roll dough that piles in the middle to prevent uncooked dough.

4. Top crescent roll base with meat mixture. Spread sour cream over the top of the meat. Top with your cheese.

5. Place in the oven for 15 minutes. Take out, top with Doritos, and place back in the oven for another 15 minutes.

This original recipe is owned by justjill.com and was shared with Fox News Digital. 

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.