Taco pie recipe: How to make this crunchy, hearty meal

Pie doesn't always have to be for dessert.

To celebrate National Taco Day 2022, try this savory taco pie loaded with beef, sour cream, cheddar cheese, salsa and more.

Jill Bauer of JustJill.com, shares that "this super simple taco pie puts a whole new twist on your classic taco night."

CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS: TRY THE DINNER RECIPE

The food and lifestyle expert notes that her favorite part of the dish is the Doritos chips topping "that adds a crunch you won’t be able to resist."

Hearty and Crunchy Taco Pie by Jill Bauer

Makes 6-8 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

MOST BEAUTIFUL TACO BELLS IN AMERICA: SEASIDE CALIFORNIA LOCATION ADDS GLAMOUR TO FAST FOOD

Ingredients:

1 8-ounce can of refrigerated crescent rolls

1 pound lean ground beef

1 1-ounce package of taco seasoning

1 cup salsa

1 8-ounce carton sour cream

1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

¾ 9.25-ounce bag of Doritos Nacho Cheese chips

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

2. In a large skillet, brown ground beef and drain off the fat. Stir in the pack of taco seasoning and salsa. Then, simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Press crescent rolls on the bottom of a pie pan lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Trim off any excess (bunched up) crescent roll dough that piles in the middle to prevent uncooked dough.

4. Top crescent roll base with meat mixture. Spread sour cream over the top of the meat. Top with your cheese.

5. Place in the oven for 15 minutes. Take out, top with Doritos, and place back in the oven for another 15 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This original recipe is owned by justjill.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.