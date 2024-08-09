Expand / Collapse search
Steak can be cooked to perfection with a 'very hot' surface and other sizzling tips from chefs

7 tasty tips for cooking the perfect steak at home every time

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
Study finds two-thirds of Americans would choose steak for final meal

Study finds two-thirds of Americans would choose steak for final meal

'Outnumbered' panel discusses what would be their pick for a final meal

Steak is one of the most beloved meats, but it is also one of the most intimidating to cook. 

Fox News Digital spoke with two chefs about their tips for cooking the perfect steak – without any fancy tools.

Here's what they had to say.

1. Keep the cooking surface hot

A hot cooking surface – whether it's a grill, pan or something else – is key to a properly cooked steak, chefs William Dissen and Adrianne Calvo told Fox News Digital.

Dissen is the owner of The Market Place restaurant in Ashville, North Carolina, and author of "Thoughtful Cooking: Recipes Rooted in the New South." 

Man looking at steak on grill.

Chef William Dissen, shown here, shared with Fox News Digital some of his tips and tricks for cooking a perfect steak — including having a "very hot" grill.  (Johnny Autry)

Calvo is the owner of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar in Miami. 

"My best tip for cooking a steak, and depending upon the cut of meat — I always like to ensure that my grill is very hot and that the grill grates have been cleaned and oiled before cooking," Dissen said.

Calvo concurred. 

"Whether you're using a flat top or grill, make sure it's very hot," she said. 

Medium heat is bad for searing steaks, Calvo noted, as "great crusts only come from high temperatures."

2. Make sure the steak is at room temperature first

"Don't cook a cold steak," Calvo said. "For even cooking, make sure your steak comes to room temperature."

Uncooked steaks resting.

It is important to let the steaks reach room temperature before cooking them, two chefs noted. (iStock)

Dissen said that after marinating and seasoning his steak, he lets it stand at room temperature for "15-30 minutes" before grilling. 

3. Use the right fat at the right time

While Dissen told Fox News Digital that he likes to marinate his steaks in olive oil before cooking them on the grill, olive oil should not be used if a person is cooking a steak on a flat top or in a pan, Calvo said.

"Don't use olive oil," she said. "Instead, opt for an oil with a high smoke point or clarified butter." 

These other fats are able to get hotter than olive oil without smoking, leading to a better char in a pan. 

4. Ensure the steak is dry before cooking

Regardless of how the steak will be cooked, Calvo recommended patting it dry beforehand using a paper towel.

"Pat dry all the blood and excess moisture," she said. "This ensures the best contact with your grill, flat top or iron skillet." 

Adrianne Calvo holding a steak.

Chef Adrianne Calvo, pictured here, advised patting a steak dry before cooking – that way, she said, it will cook evenly and char nicely.  (Courtesy Adrianne Calvo)

5. Don't touch it (much) during cooking

Even though it may be tempting, it is best to simply let a steak cook on its own and not touch it. 

Depending on how thick the steak is, Dissen said, "I cook the steak until golden brown and delicious" for about four to six minutes per side. 

He moves the steak "once during the cooking process" to ensure even browning and then flips it to cook the back of the steak, he said. 

"Do not poke your steaks or flip them repeatedly," Calvo said, as this will disturb the cooking process. 

Grilled beef steaks with spices.

One chef said he moves the steak "once during the cooking process" to ensure even browning, then flips it to cook the back of the steak. (iStock)

6. Let it rest after cooking

A steak will continue to cook even after it is removed from the heat source. It is important to let the steak rest, both Calvo and Dissen said. 

Dissen said he recommends leaving the steak to rest at room temperature "for at least five minutes" before slicing and serving.

Calvo lets her steaks rest even longer – 10 minutes. 

Letting the steaks rest, she said, "ensures all the juices remain intact." 

A grilled ribeye.

It's best to let a steak rest after cooking before slicing and serving, the chefs said.  (Johnny Autry)

7. Know how to test cooked steak with or without a thermometer

Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the steak. 

Each level of "doneness" is associated with a different temperature, Dissen said.

"125°F is rare, 135°F is medium rare, 145°F is medium, 150°F is medium well and 160°F is well done," he said.

The temperature will continue to rise during the time the steak is resting, so be sure not to overcook if going by thermometer readings. 

Many highly experienced chefs don't use or need thermometers because of their training. 

"Using your hand, keeping your hand open, touch the soft flesh on your hand under your thumb. This is how a rare steak feels."

"In culinary school, we weren't allowed to use thermometers past our first week of class at the Grill Station," Calvo said. 

Students were expected to "memorize what each temperature looked like on the exterior."

A seasoned chef "can tell by the way the juices shine through the char how closely knit the grain of the steak looks and by its overall tightness," she added.

Dissen shared a "handy" trick for testing how done a steak is without a thermometer. 

"Using your hand, keeping your hand open, touch the soft flesh on your hand under your thumb. This is how a rare steak feels," he said. 

"Touching your index finger to your thumb, touch the soft flesh on your hand under your thumb, and it should be slightly more firm – and this is how medium rare feels," he said. 

Repeating this process with the middle, ring and pinkie fingers will show how a medium, medium-well and well-done steak feels to the touch, he said. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.