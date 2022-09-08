Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe

If you're hungry for a hamburger alternative, try out this casserole recipe to make for dinner or a potluck gathering.

"Straight from my grandmother’s recipe collection, this hamburger casserole is ultra comforting," says Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com.

"While the name may say otherwise, it doesn’t taste exactly like your all-American burger. Instead, it has a bit of a Mexican flair thanks to the sour cream, and it pairs perfectly with crescent rolls or bread, similar to a scrumptious pasta dish," Baur adds.

Get the easy recipe below. Got leftovers? Store in an airtight container in the freezer.

Super Simple Hamburger Casserole by Jill Bauer

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20-30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced

2 (8-ounce) cans of tomato sauce

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ package of medium egg noodles

8 ounces sour cream

16 ounces cottage cheese

1 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350℉

2. Add your ground beef to a pan and cook through. Drain excess liquid.

3. Add onion, garlic, tomato sauce, salt and pepper. Simmer for 15 minutes on low heat.

4. Cook noodles and drain. Arrange the noodles in the bottom of the casserole dish (sprayed with cooking spray). Pour in the meat sauce, sour cream and cottage cheese before mixing.

5. Top with mozzarella cheese and bake uncovered at 350℉ for 20 to 30 minutes or until bubbly.

6. Serve immediately or let cool and place in the freezer covered.

This original recipe is owned by justjill.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.