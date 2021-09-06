Transform barbecue brisket into cheesesteak-stuffed peppers: Try the recipe

It's nice to knock off the bulk of tomorrow’s meal when you’re having leftovers or whipping up tonight’s chow.

With Cassy Joy Garcia’s new release Cook Once Dinner Fix: Quick and Exciting Ways to Transform Tonight's Dinner into Tomorrow's Feast (out 9/14) the cookbook author gets creative with repurposing leftovers into meals as delectable as its original iteration.

She morphs sun-dried tomato bacon chicken pasta into Jamaica-inspired chicken bowls, roasted garlic turkey breast into spiced turkey potato soup and dry-rubbed barbecue brisket living a second life as cheesesteak-stuffed peppers.

Joy Garcia was willing to dish the latter of this trio.

CAMPFIRE CONES ARE A DELICIOUS WAY TO HEAD INTO FALL: TRY THE RECIPE

"You are in for a treat with these two meals. If you have a hankering for a soul-lifting barbecue dinner, this dry rubbed brisket will hit the spot. It’s served exactly how I prefer: with a side of cheesy polenta and a zesty cabbage slaw," offers Joy Garcia in her upcoming tome.

"For the second meal, the tender, perfectly cooked brisket is transformed into a Philly cheesesteak-inspired stuffed pepper," she added. "The flavors are spot-on, and the side of wild rice helps balance out the meal."

THESE SIMPLE CORN POPS FROM A TOP NEW JERSEY CHEF WILL BE YOUR NEW FAVORITE SIDE DISH: TRY THE RECIPE

MEAL 1

Dry-Rubbed Barbecue Brisket with Zesty Cabbage Slaw

Serves 5

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 4 hours 20 minutes

For the Dry-Rubbed Barbecue Brisket

1 tablespoon fine sea salt

1 tablespoon brown sugar or coconut sugar

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (5-pound) beef brisket, trimmed

1 tablespoon olive oil (if using Instant Pot method)

5-INGREDIENT SAINT LOUIS GRILLED RIBS FROM ‘DR. BBQ’: TRY THE RECIPE

For the Zesty Cabbage Slaw

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ head green cabbage, thinly sliced

½ cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped, plus more for garnish

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced

For the No-Stir Cheesy Polenta

4 cups chicken broth

½ teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more if needed

1 cup coarse cornmeal

¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons salted butter

¼ teaspoon cracked black Pepper

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

1. Make the brisket: Preheat the oven to 325°F.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the salt, brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and pepper. Rub this mixture over the brisket.

3. Put the brisket in a Dutch oven and pour in 1/2 cup water. Cover the pot with its lid, transfer to the oven, and bake for 4 hours, until the brisket pulls apart easily with a fork.

4. Meanwhile, make the slaw: In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Add the cabbage, cilantro, and jalapeño and toss to coat evenly in the dressing.

5. Make the polenta: About 30 minutes before the brisket is done, combine the broth and salt in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat.

‘EASY AND REFRESHING MOJITO’ IS PERFECT FOR END OF SUMMER CELEBRATIONS: TRY THE RECIPE

6. Reduce the heat to low, then, while whisking continuously, pour in the cornmeal and whisk until combined. Bring the mixture back to a simmer, then cover and cook for 10 minutes. Uncover and whisk the cornmeal, making sure to scrape up anything stuck to the bottom of the pan, then cover and cook for 15 minutes more.

7. Add the cheese, butter, and pepper and stir until the cheese and butter have melted. Taste and season with additional salt, if needed.

8. When the brisket is done, remove the pot from the oven and transfer the brisket to a cutting board. Let rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Using a sharp knife, cut the brisket across the grain into 1/4-inch thick slices. Transfer 3 cups of the sliced brisket to an airtight container and refrigerate to use for Meal 2 (it will keep for up to 5 days).

9. Spoon the polenta into bowls and top with the remaining sliced brisket and the slaw. Garnish with the cilantro and serve.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

TIPS

Save time by buying 8 cups pre-shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix in place of the head of cabbage used to make the zesty slaw.

Bake the bell peppers and onion for Meal 2 with the brisket: Prep the peppers and onion as directed below, bake for 25 minutes, then let cool.

CALORIES: 698

FAT: 35G

CARBS: 30.2G

PROTEIN: 58.6G

VARIATION: INSTANT POT METHOD

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the barbecue rub ingredients. Rub this mixture over the brisket. Cut the brisket into 4 equal pieces.

2. Set your Instant Pot to "Saute" and pour the olive oil into the pot. Working in two batches, add the brisket to the pot and sear for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until browned. Transfer the brisket to a plate and repeat to brown the remaining pieces.

3. Once all the brisket is browned, return all the pieces to the pot and add ½ cup water. Lock on the lid, making sure the valve is set to "Sealing" rather than "Venting." Press the "Meat/Stew" button and adjust to cook at high pressure for 1 hour 10 minutes. When the brisket is finished cooking, allow the

pressure to release naturally until the lid opens easily, about 15 minutes.

4. Transfer the brisket to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

MEAL 2

Cheesesteak-Stuffed Peppers with Wild Rice

Serves 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 10 minutes

For the Wild Rice (optional)

1 cup uncooked wild rice, rinsed

1 tablespoon salted butter

For the Cheesesteak-Stuffed Peppers

4 green bell peppers

½ small onion, cut into slivers

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

3 cups sliced cooked brisket (reserved from Meal 1 above)

4 slices provolone cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

CHEESY MEATBALL SLIDERS WITH BARBECUE SAUCE: TRY THE RECIPE

1. Make the wild rice (if using): Cook the rice according to the package instructions. Add the butter and stir to combine. Keep warm until ready to serve, if necessary.

2. Meanwhile, make the stuffed peppers: Preheat the oven to 375°F.

3. Slice the tops off the bell peppers and remove the seeds; discard the tops. Place the bell peppers and onion in a baking dish, drizzle with the olive oil, and sprinkle with the salt.

4. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the peppers are slightly wilted. Remove from the oven; keep the oven on.

5. In a medium bowl, combine the onion and sliced brisket.

6. Stand the peppers upright in the baking dish and divide the brisket and onion evenly among them. Place one slice of provolone over the top of each pepper. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling.

7. Serve the stuffed peppers with the warm wild rice alongside, garnished with the parsley.

MOUTHWATERING BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS: TRY THE RECIPE

CALORIES: 562

FAT: 23.3G

CARBS: 38.7G

PROTEIN: 50.9G

SUBSTITUTIONS

Make It Dairy-Free:

-MEAL 1: Omit the cheese from the polenta.

-MEAL 2: Omit the provolone cheese from the stuffed peppers or substitute your favorite vegan cheese.

Make It Grain-Free:

-MEAL 1: Skip the polenta; replace it with the mashed potatoes.

-MEAL 2: Substitute 4 cups cooked cauliflower rice for the wild rice.

Make It Low-Carb:

-MEAL 1: Skip the polenta.

-MEAL 2: Substitute 4 cups cooked cauliflower rice for the wild rice.

TIP

If you’re using the Instant Pot cooking method, sear the beef in two batches. Searing the beef all at once will cause overcrowding and will prevent it from browning nicely.

Preorder the book on Amazon now .

From COOK ONCE DINNER FIX by Cassy Joy Garcia. Copyright © 2021 by Cassy Joy Garcia. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved.