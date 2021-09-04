Expand / Collapse search
'Easy and Refreshing Mojito' is perfect for end of summer celebrations: Try the recipe

Kate Ramos shared her recipe with Fox News ahead of Labor Day

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
As summer comes to its unofficial end on Labor Day, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a refreshing cocktail.

The "Easy and Refreshing Mojito" from the food blog ¡Hola! Jalapeño fits the bill nicely. 

Kate Ramos, creator of the blog, shared her recipe with Fox News ahead of Labor Day. In her blog post, Ramos calls the classic Cuban drink a "thirst-quenching summer cocktail."

The "Easy and Refreshing Mojito" from the food blog ¡Hola! Jalapeño is the perfect way to celebrate the unofficial end of summer. (Courtesy of Kate Ramos/Hola Jalapeno)

"Maybe it’s the mint and lime or possibly the fizziness of the club soda," Ramos writes on her blog. "Whatever it is, this Mojito recipe is basically all I want on a hot summer evening."

To try it yourself, here’s the "Easy and Refreshing Mojito" recipe from ¡Hola! Jalapeño

Ingredients

For the simple syrup: 

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup water

For the mojito:

  • 12 fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) simple syrup (see recipe below)
  • 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) fresh lime juice
  • 3 ounces (1/3 cup) white rum
  • 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) club soda or sparkling water
  • crushed ice
In her blog post, Ramos calls the classic Cuban drink a "thirst-quenching summer cocktail." (Courtesy of Kate Ramos/Hola Jalapeno)

Instructions

  1. Make the simple syrup. Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and let cool completely. Simple syrup will keep covered in the refrigerator for up to a week.
  2. Muddle the mint. Using a cocktail muddler, muddle the mint and simple syrup in the bottom of a tall glass.
  3. Add remaining ingredients. Add lime juice and rum and club soda. Stir well then fill the glass with crushed ice, doing your best to keep the mint at the bottom of the glass.
  4. Enjoy! Top with mint sprig and enjoy.
Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.