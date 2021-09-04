'Easy and Refreshing Mojito' is perfect for end of summer celebrations: Try the recipe

As summer comes to its unofficial end on Labor Day, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a refreshing cocktail.

The "Easy and Refreshing Mojito" from the food blog ¡Hola! Jalapeño fits the bill nicely.

Kate Ramos, creator of the blog, shared her recipe with Fox News ahead of Labor Day. In her blog post, Ramos calls the classic Cuban drink a "thirst-quenching summer cocktail."

"Maybe it’s the mint and lime or possibly the fizziness of the club soda," Ramos writes on her blog. "Whatever it is, this Mojito recipe is basically all I want on a hot summer evening."

To try it yourself, here’s the "Easy and Refreshing Mojito" recipe from ¡Hola! Jalapeño.

Ingredients

For the simple syrup:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

For the mojito:

12 fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish

1 ounce (2 tablespoons) simple syrup (see recipe below)

1 ounce (2 tablespoons) fresh lime juice

3 ounces (1/3 cup) white rum

1 ounce (2 tablespoons) club soda or sparkling water

crushed ice

Instructions