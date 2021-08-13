Mouthwatering BBQ chicken nachos: Try the recipe

Barbecue chicken nachos may be the perfect, year-round snack.

With the perfect combination of carby goodness with oodles of savory toppers like avocado, jalapeños, and more, we’re yet to meet a plate of nachos we don’t like. And nachos from Elizabeth Van Lierde’s new book "Everyday Entertaining: 110+ Recipes for Going All Out When You're Staying In" take a humble platter of the finger food to new heights.

SOUTH CAROLINA CHEF REVEALS HIS CRAVE-WORTHY DEVILED EGGS RECIPE: TRY IT

"One of my secret weapon recipes. No big game day is complete without these simple, yet super flavorful BBQ chicken nachos. This is that recipe that people text me for on Sunday morning of the Super Bowl," offers Van Lierde.

"This thick platter of nachos is baked with juicy pulled BBQ chicken, beans, and melty cheddar cheese. Then topped with an array of fresh toppings like cilantro, jalapeños, onions, avocado, and more BBQ sauce. I never serve them without a huge dollop of sour cream, my favorite," she added.

CREAMY, ‘OLD FASHIONED RICE PUDDING’ FOR A SWEET TREAT: TRY THE RECIPE

If you’re vegetarian, the author recommends swapping chicken for canned jackfruit, but tofu, your favorite plant-based meat substitute, or even extra beans work well too.

BBQ Chicken Nachos

Yield: Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz tortilla chips (a little less than a standard bag)

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, freshly shredded

1 cup black beans, drained

½ lb skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded (rotisserie is okay)

1 cup of BBQ sauce, and more for topping

½ avocado, diced

¼ red onion, finely diced

¼ cup chopped green onions

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

Sour cream, for topping

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 F.

2. Arrange the tortilla chips on a rimmed baking sheet in an even layer. Top chips with cheddar cheese, and black beans.

3. In a small bowl mix together shredded chicken breast and 1 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce until the chicken is evenly coated. Top chips with BBQ chicken and bake for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling.

4. Drizzle a bit more BBQ sauce to the tops of nachos.

5. Top nachos with avocado, red onion, green onions, cilantro and jalapeno. Dollop the sour cream in 4-5 parts of the nachos and serve right away.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Buy the book on Amazon here.

This recipe is excerpted from "Everyday Entertaining" by Elizabeth Van Lierde. Images by Elizabeth Van Lierde and Abagail Halstead.