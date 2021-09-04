Expand / Collapse search
These simple corn pops from a top New Jersey chef will be your new favorite side dish: Try the recipe

Chef Michael Scipione shared his recipe with Fox News

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
So, you love corn. But at this point in the year you’re maybe, somewhat, definitely getting sick of plain old corn on the cob. Breathe new life into this warm weather staple with this fun and fast corn pop recipe from Chef Michael Scipione, owner and executive chef of Sano by Michael Scipione in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

"This is a great summer recipe with sweet corn being in season, avocados at their peak, and readily available ingredients all-year round that make preparing this dish easy and affordable," Scipione tells FOX News. With a lovely crunch from tortilla chips, fresh cilantro, and a bit of heat from chilies, these corn pops only taste like they took hours and a culinary school degree to prepare.

Chef Michael Scipione, owner and executive chef of Sano by Michael Scipione, shared his recipe for Avocado Cream Corn Pops.

Chef Michael Scipione, owner and executive chef of Sano by Michael Scipione, shared his recipe for Avocado Cream Corn Pops. (Michael Scipione)

In lieu of tortilla chips, Scipione notes that crispy fried pork rinds or crushed and toasted pistachios also work well. "You can also try adding Chipotle peppers to the crema," he says, adding that this dish pairs well with a black bean dip, pineapple, or a tomato salsa. Now, enough with getting our stomach growling, let’s get cooking and corn popping.

Michael Scipione’s Avocado Cream Corn Pops 

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 15 - 20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 ripe avocado
  • zest of one lime
  • Juice of one small lime (juice of ½ a lime if it’s a larger lime)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 cups crushed tortilla chips
  • ½  tsp smoked paprika
  • 4 whole corn cobs
  • 8 oz Crema Mexicana
  • 2 red Fresno chilies
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 12 six-inch skewers
Directions:

  1. In a bowl, add one cup of sour cream, zest of one lime, juice of one lime, and one avocado, and salt and pepper, to taste. Mash with a fork until there are no lumps and set aside or place in the fridge.
  2. Next, start by grilling the corn for about one minute each side until slightly charred, remove from heat and cut into two-inch slices and set aside on a plate. If preferred, you can also boil the corn.
  3. In another bowl, crumble corn tortillas mixed with ½  teaspoon of smoked paprika
  4. In a blender or an immersion blender, add the Mexican crema and two seeded red diced Fresno chilies and purée for 30 seconds.
  5. Place the skewer into the corn cob like a popsicle, gently roll or brush a thin layer of the avocado sour cream mixture, then sprinkle the crushed tortilla chips over the coated corn cob
  6. Arrange corn pops standing or sideways on a plate. Using a teaspoon, drizzle the red Fresno chile over the top of the corn pops and garnish with finely chopped cilantro

