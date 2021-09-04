These simple corn pops from a top New Jersey chef will be your new favorite side dish: Try the recipe

So, you love corn. But at this point in the year you’re maybe, somewhat, definitely getting sick of plain old corn on the cob. Breathe new life into this warm weather staple with this fun and fast corn pop recipe from Chef Michael Scipione, owner and executive chef of Sano by Michael Scipione in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

"This is a great summer recipe with sweet corn being in season, avocados at their peak, and readily available ingredients all-year round that make preparing this dish easy and affordable," Scipione tells FOX News. With a lovely crunch from tortilla chips, fresh cilantro, and a bit of heat from chilies, these corn pops only taste like they took hours and a culinary school degree to prepare.

In lieu of tortilla chips, Scipione notes that crispy fried pork rinds or crushed and toasted pistachios also work well. "You can also try adding Chipotle peppers to the crema," he says, adding that this dish pairs well with a black bean dip, pineapple, or a tomato salsa. Now, enough with getting our stomach growling, let’s get cooking and corn popping.

Michael Scipione’s Avocado Cream Corn Pops

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 15 - 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup sour cream

1 ripe avocado

zest of one lime

Juice of one small lime (juice of ½ a lime if it’s a larger lime)

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups crushed tortilla chips

½ tsp smoked paprika

4 whole corn cobs

8 oz Crema Mexicana

2 red Fresno chilies

1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro

12 six-inch skewers

Directions: