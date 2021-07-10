Campfire Cones will be your new 'yummy summertime tradition'

Move over, s’mores. There’s a new summer treat taking campfire desserts to the next level.

"Campfire Cones," from lifestyle blog Hip2Save, have all the elements of s’mores -- including the essential chocolate and marshmallow -- with room for more.

Rather than being limited to a roasted marshmallow and chocolate between two pieces of graham cracker, "Campfire Cones" are endlessly customizable with different types of chocolate, marshmallows, fruits and other candy.

Lina Darnell, the recipe creator and DIY content contributor for Hip2Save, created the unique recipe and shared it with Fox News.

"These melted marshmallow and chocolate cones have become a yummy summertime tradition in our family," Darnell told Fox. "They are such a creative version of s'mores and are fun to make and eat!"

To make this delicious dessert yourself, here’s the "Campfire Cones" recipe from Hip2Save.

Ingredients

- Waffle ice cream cones

- Filling ideas: marshmallows, mini peanut butter cups, chocolate bar pieces, Rolos, butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, peanut butter, bananas, raspberries, strawberries

Instructions

1. To a waffle cone, add in your desired campfire cone fillings. Cover the entire cone with foil.

2. Place foil-wrapped cones over the campfire on a grate or near the coals for about 3-5 minutes. Once melted, use long tongs to grab them when hot and let cool for a couple of minutes before handling. If you're not near a campfire, you can cook on a heated grill for 5-6 minutes or in the oven at 375 degrees for about 5-8 minutes.

3. Unwrap the foil from the top and enjoy the warm and gooey melted deliciousness.