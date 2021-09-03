Cheesy meatball sliders with barbecue: Try the recipe

These sliders pile on the flavor.

A good meatball is great on its own – but this recipe for Cheesy Meatball Sliders is all about going the extra mile when it comes to fixings and condiments.

It calls for ground beef wrapped around wedges of creamy Babybel cheese and drizzled in barbecue sauce, then the meatballs are topped with smoked gouda for even more cheesy goodness.

Here's how to make the dish that's sure to be the talk of your next barbecue.

CHEESY MEATBALL SLIDERS WITH BBQ SAUCE

(Recipe courtesy of food blog Quiche My Grits)

INGREDIENTS

ground beef - use 85% for best results

panko bread crumbs - make a great binder

egg - holds everything together

onion - gives the meatballs great flavor

sweet red pepper - a little goes a long way

steak seasoning - the perfect spice

Koss Sauce - the star of this recipe!

Babybel cheese - melts perfectly in the middle

smoked gouda cheese - adds a smoky flavor

brioche slider buns - hold up well to the sauce

butter - use it to brush the tops of the buns

bagel seasoning - the final touch

INSTRUCTIONS

1 - Chop onion and sweet red pepper. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2 - In a large bowl, mix ground beef, bread crumbs, egg, red pepper, onion, steak seasoning and Koss sauce together until combined.

HOW TO MAKE MEATBALLS

1 - With a one-inch scoop or your hands, roll ground beef mixture into small balls about 1 inch in diameter. Place on a sheet pan to make 24 meatballs.

2 - Use the back of a cookie scoop to make an indention in each meatball.

3 - Cut each Babybell cheese round into 4 wedges and insert one into the middle of every meatball.

4 - Roll ground beef mixture around cheese to create a ball. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, then remove from oven.

HOW TO MAKE SLIDERS

1 - Cut slider rolls lengthwise down the middle and place the bottom halves into a 13 x 9 inch baking dish. Place 2 meatballs on each roll.

2 - Drizzle meatballs with Koss sauce, then top with slices of smoked gouda cheese.

3 - Place top rolls over cheese and brush with melted butter. Finish with a sprinkle of bagel seasoning.

4 - Cover tightly with foil and bake at 350 degrees for an additional 15 minutes.