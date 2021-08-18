5-ingredient Saint Louis grilled ribs from ‘Dr. BBQ’: Try the recipe

When they call someone "Dr. BBQ" you know they mean business.

Ray "Dr. BBQ" Lampe is an award-winning professional pitmaster and partner of the namesake Dr. BBQ restaurant in St. Petersburg, Florida. As we prepare for Labor Day Weekend cookouts and other late summer barbecues, we’re craving something extra decadent. These succulent, saucy ribs more than rise to the challenge.

"This recipe is made with St. Louis cut ribs, which are trimmed down spare ribs — it makes all the difference, and this style is both preferred by professionals and served in our Dr. BBQ restaurant in St. Pete, Florida," Lempe tells FOX News. "I also love that this recipe is so easy, because you can use your favorite rub and just about any type of smoker or grill, so it's perfect for beginners or any BBQ lover looking for a great weekend meal."

Dr. BBQ’s Championship Saint Louis Ribs

Recipe Courtesy of Ray "Dr. BBQ" Lampe

Prep time: 5 hours total (3.5 hours cook time)

Serve time: Rest 15 minutes before serving

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

•⅓ cup of your favorite BBQ Rub

•2 full slabs (about 2 pounds each) Saint Louis cut pork ribs, back membrane removed

•1 cup honey

•½ cup brown sugar

•1 ½ cups barbecue sauce

Directions: