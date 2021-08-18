5-ingredient Saint Louis grilled ribs from ‘Dr. BBQ’: Try the recipe
Ray ‘Dr. BBQ’ Lampe shared his five-ingredient ribs with FOX News
When they call someone "Dr. BBQ" you know they mean business.
Ray "Dr. BBQ" Lampe is an award-winning professional pitmaster and partner of the namesake Dr. BBQ restaurant in St. Petersburg, Florida. As we prepare for Labor Day Weekend cookouts and other late summer barbecues, we’re craving something extra decadent. These succulent, saucy ribs more than rise to the challenge.
"This recipe is made with St. Louis cut ribs, which are trimmed down spare ribs — it makes all the difference, and this style is both preferred by professionals and served in our Dr. BBQ restaurant in St. Pete, Florida," Lempe tells FOX News. "I also love that this recipe is so easy, because you can use your favorite rub and just about any type of smoker or grill, so it's perfect for beginners or any BBQ lover looking for a great weekend meal."
Dr. BBQ’s Championship Saint Louis Ribs
Recipe Courtesy of Ray "Dr. BBQ" Lampe
Prep time: 5 hours total (3.5 hours cook time)
Serve time: Rest 15 minutes before serving
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
•⅓ cup of your favorite BBQ Rub
•2 full slabs (about 2 pounds each) Saint Louis cut pork ribs, back membrane removed
•1 cup honey
•½ cup brown sugar
•1 ½ cups barbecue sauce
Directions:
- Sprinkle the rub on the ribs. Use about ⅔ on the meaty side and ⅓ on the boney side.
- Prepare the grill for cooking over indirect at 275°F, using a combination of cherry and hickory smoking chips for flavor.
- Cook the ribs until they are nicely caramelized and looking great. This should take about 2 1/2 hours.
- Remove the ribs to a platter or sheet pan. Lay out two double-thick layers of heavy-duty aluminum foil, each big enough to wrap a whole slab. Transfer each slab of ribs to a piece of foil. Top each slab with ⅓ cup of the honey. Sprinkle half of brown sugar over each slab. Fold the foil up around the ribs and seal the packets snugly, being careful not to puncture the foil with the rib bones.
- Return them to the grill for one hour.
- Unwrap the ribs and return to the grill. Brush both sides with barbecue sauce and cook for 15 minutes to set the sauce.
- Cut each slab into three pieces.