Dylan Farrow responds to Scarlett Johansson after actress defends Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow has issued a fiery response to Scarlett Johansson after the actress defended Woody Allen amid Farrow's claims the famed director molested her at a young age.

Farrow spoke out on Twitter after Johansson defended the 83-year-old filmmaker, with whom she has collaborated on films like "Match Point," "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" and "Scoop", in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter

SCARLETT JOHANSSON ADMITS NEW MOVIE ABOUT DIVORCE MIRRORED HER OWN LIFE: 'IT FELT FATED'

“Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who ‘maintain their innocence’ without question,” Farrow wrote on Twitter. “Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

In her THR interview, Johansson explained that she believes Allen and talks to him regularly.

“How do I feel about Woody Allen? I love Woody,” she told the outlet. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”

MARVEL SLATES 'ETERNALS,' 'DR. STRANGE' SEQUEL, NATALIE PORTMAN AS LADY THOR, 'BLADE' REBOOT FOR PHASE FOUR

The 34-year-old continued, “I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”

“It’s hard because it’s a time where people are very fired up, and understandably,” Johansson added. “Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It’s an intense time.”

Other actors, including Freida Pinto, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth, and Mira Sorvino, have publicly committed to never working with Allen again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Johansson did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.