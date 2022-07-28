Where did Will Ferrell get his start? The actor's 'Saturday Night Live' beginnings and friends in Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What do Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Chevy Chase and Eddie Murphy all have in common? Outside of being known for comedy, these Hollywood stars all got their start on "Saturday Night Live." Ferrell started working on "SNL" in 1995 and remained on the show until 2002.

During his seven-year tenure on the show, Ferrell participated in many comedic sketches, including his impersonation of George W. Bush and his "more cowbell" sketch. He has gone back to host the show five times after his departure.

What movies is Will Ferrell in?

Early in Ferrell's career, he was in movies including "Men Seeking Women," "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," "The Surburbans" and "Zoolander." In 2003, he played Buddy the elf in the Christmas classic, "Elf" where his character was raised by elves in the North Pole.

In 2004, Ferrell played news anchor Ron Burgundy in the movie "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy." The comedy also stars Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner and Christina Applegate. Ferrell also was a co-writer on the movie with Adam McKay. A sequel, "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues," was released nearly 10 years later starring the original cast.

In 2006, he played NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby in the comedy "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" and in 2007, he played an Olympic ice skater Chazz Michael Michaels in "Blades of Glory."

In 2008, he was in another one of his popular films "Step Brothers." In 2010, he voiced the animated character "Megamind" in the movie with the same name and the next year, played Deangelo Vickers in the television show "The Office" for four episodes during the shows seventh season.

Some other movies starring Ferrell are "The Campaign," "The Lego Movie," "Get Hard," "The House," "Holmes & Watson," "Zeroville" and "Downhill."

Are Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell good friends?

It seems as though the fellow actors are good friends on-and-off the screen. Wahlberg and Ferrell have worked on three different movies together. In 2010, they played New York City detectives in "The Other Guys." Then in 2015, they both starred in the comedy "Daddy's Home."

In the movie, Ferrell plays Brad Whitaker, who is married to Sara, played by Linda Cardellini and becomes the stepfather of her two children. Wahlberg plays the biological father of the children and Sara's ex-husband, Dusty Mayron. The actors are in the movie's sequel, "Daddy's Home 2," which also stars Mel Gibson, who plays Wahlberg's father and John Lithgow who plays Ferrell's in the movie.

In a 2017 interview on "The Ellen Show," the two talked about the friendship that has also sparked amongst their kids. Wahlberg and Ferrell said during the interview that Ferrell's oldest son and Wahlberg's oldest daughter follow each other on Instagram.

Who is Will Ferrell's wife?

Ferrell is married to Viveca Paulin. The two met in 1995 in acting class and dated for a short time, but decided to just be friends. They eventually started dating once again and in 2000, the two got married.

In 2004, they had their first son Magnus and then had their second Mattitas in 2006. They had their third boy in 2010 named Axil.