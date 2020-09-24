General Mills releases 'Elf' holiday cereal inspired by 2003 movie

Now you can eat like an elf.

General Mills has released a new breakfast cereal inspired by the iconic 2003 Christmas movie “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.

Though it doesn’t contain three of the foods from the elves’ four main food groups — “candy, candy canes and candy corns” — the new cereal is, in fact, flavored with real maple syrup.

That’s “Buddy’s favorite flavor,” according to General Mills.

Aside from the maple-flavored corn puffs, the cereal also includes pink and green marshmallow trees.

Elf cereal will be available for a limited time this holiday season, a spokesperson for the company told Fox News on Thursday. The mid-size box — which is decorated with images of Buddy the Elf, the Arctic Puffin and Mr. Narwhal — is expected to cost $2.50, and a family-size box is expected to cost $3.99, according to the company.

The cereal has already started to arrive in stores, People reported.

In addition to Elf cereal, General Mills is also re-releasing its Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch cereal for a limited time the holiday season, starting in October.