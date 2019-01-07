Who is Golden Globes' Fiji Water girl, Kelleth Cuthbert? What to know about the viral photo-bombing model

"Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek's joyous best drama win, Jeff Bridges' lengthy – albeit head-scratching – Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech and Chrissy Metz's alleged Alison Brie dig certainly captivated Golden Globes viewers Sunday night. But there was another unexpected person who also got people talking: the Fiji Water girl.

Somehow, the Fiji Water girl managed to inch her way into star-filled red carpet pictures, and into everyone's social media feeds.

The light pink-lipped brunette, wearing a royal blue Marchesa Notte gown, was spotted in the background of several professional photos of celebrities — from Jamie Lee Curtis to Idris Elba and beyond — holding a tray of Fiji Water. And, as a result, became the butt of a variety of jokes. Even Fiji Water appeared to poke fun at its model's omnipresence.

"We’re so glad everyone is talking about our water! *senses ominous presence* She’s right behind us, isn’t she? #FIJIwatergirl," the bottled water company tweeted after the show.

The mystery model's identity was soon revealed by multiple media outlets as Kelleth Cuthbert, a Los Angeles-based model.

As the Internet continues to buzz, here are three things you need to know about the viral photo-bomber.

Her photobombing moves were "calculated"

Cuthbert admitted to Rom Bokobza, a writer and producer at Condé Nast, in an Instagram story uncovered by The Cut that her photo-bombing moves on the red carpet were "calculated." The pair also posed for a selfie together.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the model explained that she was purposely inserting herself into celebrities' shots.

“It’s all strategic. You’ve got to angle.” — Kelleth Cuthbert

“It’s all strategic,” Cuthbert, who has more than 80,000 Instagram followers, told the LA newspaper. “You’ve got to angle.”

Fiji Water awarded Cuthbert "Best Supporting Actress in every picture" on its official Instagram account late Sunday, sharing a compilation of photos featuring the photobomber. The post received more than 8,700 likes and thousands of comments as of Monday morning.

She was one of four Fiji Water models at the Globes

Fiji Water has been the official bottled water partner of the Golden Globes for the past four years. This year, the company sent out four "Fiji Water girls" to distribute bottled water to thirsty Globes' attendees, Page Six notes.

She's modeled for several agencies

According to Cuthbert's personal website, the 5-foot-9-inch model has worked for several agencies, including Plutino in Toronto, Specs in Montreal, Wilhelmina in Chicago, Heffner in Seattle, Key in Vancouver, Donna Baldwin in Denver, I Model in Calgary and East West in Frankfurt, Germany.

She's currently modeling for Wilhelmina, which previously worked with Kendall Jenner as she first launched her fashion career, The Daily Mail points out.

On her website, Cuthbert also lists her measurements and posts dozens of professional photos displaying her versatility.