Golden Globes 2019: Jeff Bridges' speech for Cecil B. DeMille award has fans 'both amazed and confused'

Jeff Bridges received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, and his acceptance speech had the Internet buzzing.

After being presented by Chris Pine, Bridges, 69, kicked off his lengthy speech by telling the audience: "We're alive!" He then went on to use a tagging analogy while looking back at his life and work, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We can make a difference," he said. "We can turn this ship in the way we want to go, man! Tag, you're it!"

Following his speech, social media users immediately went on Twitter to share their thoughts, explaining they were both "amazed and confused" by the star's sentiments.

"I am both amazed and confused by Jeff Bridges speech. #GoldenGlobes," wrote one viewer.

Tweeted another social media user: "Jeff Bridges is rambling and everyone is pretending to know what he’s talking about #GoldenGlobeAwards2019."

"Jeff Bridges really just rambled for like ten minutes and nobody knows wtf he was rambling about #GoldenGlobeAwards," wrote another.

"Jeff Bridges has been talking for 54 years #goldenglobes," tweeted another social media user.

Asked one person: "Omg how long is Jeff Bridges going to be on stage????"

"Jeff Bridges I love you bro but let’s wrap it up," tweeted a fan.