Chrissy Metz seemingly calls Alison Brie 'such a b---h' on Golden Globes red carpet

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz did not appear aware that her mic was on when she seemingly called fellow actress Alison Brie "such a b---h" on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Metz was being interviewed on the 2019 Golden Globes Facebook Live pre-show on Sunday night where she discussed Season 3 of her hit NBC series. Towards the end of her interview, the 38-year-old was asked to help introduce Brie who was gearing up to be interviewed on the other end of the carpet.

"Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?" one of the co-hosts asked Metz to which she replied, "Do I?"

The camera panned to Brie and that's when Metz was heard saying, "she's such a b---h."

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Reps for Metz and Brie did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Brie, who is nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe, did not appear to hear Metz's alleged remark.

Viewers took to Twitter to react to Metz's alleged remarks.

"I was calmly watching the #GoldenGlobes FB pre show when Chrissy Metz clearly called Allison Brie a b---h on a hot-mic transition and was SHOOK," one person tweeted.

Another wrote, "Chrissy Metz calling Alison Brie a b---h is everything I love about award shows."

"@ChrissyMetz should first find out if your still on mic before calling someone a b---h....especially @goldenglobes OOPS!" a user shared.