76th Golden Globes to kick off award season by honoring hits like 'A Star Is Born,' focusing on activism

It’s the biggest night in Hollywood as the awards season kicks off with the best of both movies and television at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards get underway Sunday promising big wins for this year’s biggest hits in the entertainment industry, as well as some of the sharp political commentary that these shows have become known for.

Hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will headline the main event, having previously warned that it’s not their place to get political. However, they did mention that they intend to continue the ongoing discussion about gender equality in Hollywood as well as the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements that took center stage at last year’s show as well.

This year's show, which will be broadcast live Sunday on NBC at 8 p.m. EST following an hour of red-carpet pre-show coverage, likely has awards in store for Bradley Cooper's Oscar front-runner "A Star Is Born," Yorgos Lanthimos' period romp "The Favourite," the Amazon comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and Ryan Murphy's anthology series "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

Lady Gaga is poised to win not just one but two awards, for best actress in a drama and for the song "Shallow," from "A Star Is Born." (Gaga, who won a Globe in 2016 for her "American Horror Story: Hotel" performance, would still fall short of the three Globes won by Barbra Streisand for the 1976 version of "A Star Is Born.")

But the ceremony might hinge most on just what kind of party the Globes can muster this year. Last year's ceremony, atypically serious for the Globes, was the first major awards show after the birth of the #MeToo movement following the Harvey Weinstein revelations. Female attendees wore black in solidarity. Presenter Natalie Portman pointedly introduced the "all male" directing nominees.

A year later, little dust has settled. Hollywood remains consumed with gender inequality and highly placed men have continued to fall. This year's best director nominees are also all male again.

The array of nominees that have been sizable box office hits may potentially help the Globes, none more than Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther," up for best picture (drama) and score. "A Star is Born," which is expected to dominate the drama side of the movie awards, recently passed $200 million in domestic ticket sales.

Adam McKay's highly critical Dick Cheney portrait "Vice," starring Christian Bale, comes in with a leading six nominations. While music-heavy films "A Star Is Born" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" opted to contend in the Globes' drama categories, "Vice" tops the comedy-musical nominees, though it's closely trailed by multiple nominees, including "The Favourite" and "Green Book," Peter Farrelly's interracial road trip tale starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.

At stake are not just Golden Globes awards but Oscar momentum. Voting for the Academy Awards nominations begins Monday.

Jeff Bridges will receive the Globes' honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award. A similar television achievement award is also being launched, dubbed the Carol Burnett Award. Its first honoree will be Burnett, herself.

