'Wheel of Fortune' host Vanna White shares update on Alex Trebek's health

Temporary “Wheel of Fortune” host, Vanna White, shared a promising update on fellow game show host Alex Trebek amid his ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer.

White spoke with Us Weekly on Tuesday where she explained that she’s spoken with the “Jeopardy!” host since he started another round of chemotherapy and claims he’s in good spirits as he continues to fight.

“He’s doing good. He really is,” the 62-year-old shared. “He looks good. I talked to him recently and he’s got a very positive attitude.”

The star took a moment to remark on Trebek’s transparency with fans on his cancer battle since revealing his stage 4 diagnosis to the public in March.

“I love that he’s honest and open with his fans, because he’s been doing the show for a very long time also and feels very connected to all of his fans and viewers,” she said. “He is definitely keeping everybody updated on how he’s doing, and I am so proud of him. He’s still working, he’s obviously doing chemotherapy but working through it, and has that strong will to, as we say, the show must go on.”

The update from White is optimistic given Trebek’s previous comments that chemotherapy may force him to retire from hosting “Jeopardy!” which he’s done since 1984.

Trebek spoke with CTV News in October when he revealed that his chemotherapy treatment is causing sores in his mouth that are making it difficult for him to enunciate his speech.

“I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience that notice also, but they’re forgiving,” Trebek said. “But there will come a point when they (fans and producers) will no longer be able to say, ‘It’s OK.'"

The "Jeopardy!" host updated his fans about his ongoing battle with cancer in May, sharing with People that his doctors were shocked at how well his tumors were responding to his chemotherapy treatment.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he said at the time. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory… some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

He returned to hosting in September noting that he was done with chemotherapy. However, he soon revealed that doctors wanted him to undergo more treatment after his prognosis took a turn.

"I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed," he told ABC News. "So the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing."

White, meanwhile, has been hosting "Wheel of Fortune" while regular host, Pat Sajak, recovers from emergency surgery.