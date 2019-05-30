'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek reveals the person who has helped him the most with his cancer battle

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek revealed that his wife has been the single best source of support throughout his ongoing battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in a video message to fans in March and said he planned to continue working as the host of "Jeopardy!" while undergoing treatment. While he made good on that promise, he’s been very open about the treatment causing him depression and intense physical pain on set.

However, speaking to People, the 78-year-old game show host praised his wife of 29 years, Jean Currivan, 54, for sticking by him and caring for him at his lowest points. He even revealed that she cried tears of joy with him upon hearing that his tumors are already shrinking.

“Jeannie is wonderful,” he told the outlet. “She cried, of course, this morning when she got the [good] news [about my tumors shrinking]. But it’s been a lot. It’s a lot of pressure.”

“My heart goes out to caregivers,” he continued. “Because they have to deal with their loved ones suffering and they also don’t always know how to help because there’s not much they can do, except try to make you feel more comfortable, at ease and not worry about ordinary stuff.”

The star previously revealed to “Good Morning America” that he’s able to take the pain, but was having issues with depression as a result of the chemo.

"What I’m not used to [is] dealing with the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness and it brings tears to my eye. I’ve discovered in this whole episode, ladies and gentlemen, that I’m a bit of a wuss," he said at the time.

He also noted that Currivan has done a lot to ensure that her sadness over the ordeal doesn’t make his depression worse.

Together the couple shares two children, Matthew, 28 and Emily, 25. He noted that he feels pressure to be strong for them to maintain the image they have of him as “Mr. Strong.”

“They’re very positive, and until I demonstrate otherwise, they’re going to continue in that vein,” he concluded.