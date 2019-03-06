‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek revealed in a YouTube video Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said in the video he was given the health update this week.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," he said. "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Taking a lighter note, Trebek then quipped that he'd have to recover in order to fulfill his hosting duties.

"Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!" he said. "So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you."

Trebek's rep did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

