'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek may leave show over cancer battle

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says that his ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer may cause the end of his run as host of the popular game show.

Trebek spoke with CTV News Friday where he revealed that his chemotherapy treatment is causing sores in his mouth that are making it difficult for him to enunciate his speech.

“I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience that notice also, but they’re forgiving,” Trebek said. “But there will come a point when they (fans and producers) will no longer be able to say, ‘It’s okay.'"

The 79-year-old host also explained that he’s not afraid of dying, but hopes to host the show for as long as he can before he’s forced to quit.