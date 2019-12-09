Vanna White hosts 'Wheel of Fortune' for the first time -- and fans are loving it

Vanna White, known for revealing letters of the puzzleboard on "Wheel of Fortune," took on a different role tonight: host.

White, 62, filled in for Pat Sajak, who underwent emergency surgery, halting production for a day before White stepped in.

Not to worry, the puzzleboard isn't going untouched, as a person dressed as Minnie Mouse takes on the task.

Monday's episode, filmed in November during Sajak's time off, will kick off her three-week run as host before Sajak, 73, returns to his post.

The official Twitter account for the show Tweeted this afternoon, explaining tonight's is not an episode to be missed.

"For the first time in show history, @TheVannaWhite steps in as host at the Wheel, while our friend Minnie Mouse helps out at the puzzleboard," said the tweet. "You won’t want to miss this week, as the Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway has officially begun!"

The tweet also contained a clip of White's introduction.

Fans commented in droves showing support for the television personality.

"She's doing amazing <3," said one Twitter user.

"Absolutely loved seeing Vanna host. So cool!!" said another.

White also tweeted, sharing a photo of herself and the evening's contestants standing around the famous wheel.

"Tonight’s my first night of hosting Wheel!," her tweet read. "I’m excited and nervous! Stay tuned!"

More encouragement for White followed.

"So excited for you and I have no doubt you will do a great job," said a fan. "Can't wait to tune in!"

Another said: "I've been waiting years for this!"

In an interview with The New York Times, White recounted being asked to fill in for Sajak.

"I’ve never even thought of that in 37 years," White said of taking a turn as host. "And to be asked almost on the spot, ‘How do you feel about hosting the show?’ Like, what?!"

She continued, "Normally I just stand there and I turn my letters, and I’m just happy as can be not having to worry about anything else. But here I am controlling the game. So logistically, it was much harder. But I know every aspect of the game, which helped so much."