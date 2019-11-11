'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak says 'worst has passed' following emergency surgery

Pat Sajak is on the mend following an emergency surgery last week, the "Wheel of Fortune" host tweeted on Monday.

"I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness," Sajak, 73, told his social media followers. "Happy to say that the worst has passed."

The game show host also shared that he is set to be released from the hospital in a day or two.

"Then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!)" he jokingly added.

Last Friday, the show's official Twitter account revealed that Thursday's taping was canceled after Sajak "underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine."

"He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work," the statement added.

Per the tweet, taping for the show resumed on Friday as scheduled and Vanna White took over hosting duties as Sajak recovers.

Sajak made game-show history back in May.

With a "Wheel of Fortune" career that, at the time, stretched to 35 years and 198 days, he was awarded the Guinness World Record for the "Longest Career as a Game Show Host of the Same Show."

"Thank you very much!" he said while receiving the honor, before turning to White, 62. "I couldn't have done it without you, kid," he told his co-host.