Wendy Williams 'willing to risk it,' 'ready to go back to work' amid social distancing

“The Wendy Williams Show” is one of many talk shows that have recently been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic -- and its eponymous host is "ready to go back to work."

During an appearance on “The Dr. Oz Show" -- which is one of the few shows still in production and had been taping at an empty studio until it was recently moved to Dr. Mehmet Oz's home after a staffer tested positive for the novel virus -- Williams opened up about the moment she learned her show was shutting down production.

"I got a telephone call, honestly, and the phone call was, ‘Wendy?’ I was like, ‘What? What am I doing wrong now?’ I always think I’m in trouble," Williams, 55, recalled during the taped segment that aired Friday, according to Page Six.

"They said, ‘We’re all shutting down everything, all the networks. Nobody is going to be doing new shows. We want all the hosts to be well,'" she continued.

Per Page Six, Williams then suggested she do the show without an audience similar to her March 12 show, which ended up being her last day on air.

"I said, ‘But I can do it even with no audience. I don’t even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days.' But they said, ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely.’ There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a period of time,'" she said.

Williams then went on to say: “I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work when we’re like -- come on, let’s go!"

According to Page Six, Williams, however, understands why a postponement was necessary.

As the number of those infected with coronavirus continues to multiply around the world, citizens everywhere are being urged to practice social distancing as a way to combat the virus from spreading.

For most people, the new coronavirus has caused only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it could cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

