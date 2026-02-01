Catherine O'Hara discovered rare medical condition during routine doctor visit with husband over 20 years ago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Catherine O'Hara was diagnosed with a rare medical condition before her death.

During a Virtual Happy Hour with Kathryn Hall in 2020, O'Hara — who died on Jan. 30 at age 71 — opened up about her dextrocardia situs inversus diagnosis and explained how she discovered the condition much later in life.

Dextrocardia is a rare congenital (present at birth) heart defect in which the heart is positioned on the right side of the chest instead of its normal position on the left side. Dextrocardia on its own does not usually cause problems, but it tends to occur with other conditions that can have serious effects on the heart, lungs and other vital organs, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The condition can also cause other organs to be on the opposite side of the body.

It is unknown if dextrocardia situs inversus contributed to O'Hara's death.

'HOME ALONE' STAR CATHERINE O'HARA DEAD AT 71

"I'm a freak, yeah!" said O'Hara, who learned about her diagnosis more than 20 years prior while visiting the doctor with her husband Bo Welch.

"I love Western medicine, I just don’t want to be a part of it. But I had to get a TB test when our youngest was in co-op nursery school and I went to my husband’s doctor, and he said let’s do some baseline tests, and one of them was an EKG," she explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He calls us into his office and says, 'You're the first one I've met!'" O'Hara said of the doctor revealing her diagnosis. "I don't even know the name, because I don't want to know the name. Something cardio-inversus. And then dextrocardia and something-inversus. People are going to think I'm so ignorant not to know this, but I kind of don't want to know. Because I didn't know before that."

"I'm one of seven kids," O'Hara continued. "My parents were already gone, had left the world by that time. Never heard anything about this with anyone else. We're driving home, and I think, 'I wonder about my other siblings, if they know where their hearts are.'"

"When the doctor told us that my heart was on the right side and my organs were flipped, my husband immediately said, 'No, her head's on backwards,'" she recalled.

O'Hara died after a "brief illness."

"Prolific multi-award-winning actress, writer, and comedian Catherine O’Hara died today at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness," her reps confirmed to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles Fire Department also confirmed to Fox News Digital that first responders were dispatched to O'Hara's Brentwood home at approximately 5 a.m. on Friday. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. The beloved actress was pronounced dead several hours later.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.