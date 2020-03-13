Coronavirus leads to 'Wendy Williams Show' suspending production indefinitely

"The Wendy Williams Show" is taking every precaution necessary amid New York City's coronavirus outbreak.

The daytime talk show, which started out by filming this week without a live studio audience, announced it has put production on hold indefinitely and instead will air reruns.

The host herself, Wendy Williams, confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Considering the current escalation of the coronavirus, production of 'The Wendy Williams Show' will be put on hold, indefinitely," her statement read.

“In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again," she added. "I love you for watching!"

Other daytime shows such as ABC’s “The View” and “Live With Kelly and Ryan" have also been filming without their usual live audience members for safety and health reasons.

Morning television programs such as "Good Morning America" and "The Today Show," as well as game shows like "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" have taken similar precautions in the face of the outbreak.

While late-night shows, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” are suspending production starting Friday night.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production,” NBC said in a statement via Variety.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak was a pandemic on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been some 1,600 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. with 30 deaths.

Fox News' Nick Givas contributed to this report.