Dr. Oz will tape show from home after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Dr. Mehmet Oz will tape “The Dr. Oz Show” from home after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We’re gonna shut it down. We have had, I think, enough shows out there telling what’s happening and I finally built a studio in my own home so I can broadcast from here,” Dr. Oz said Thursday on “Fox & Friends.”

“I think it’s the sensible thing to do as a lot of hard-working folks… I feel proud of the team. They kept coming every single day, but at a certain point, it becomes a challenge because there are risks on the way to work, no matter how careful you are with social distancing once you’re there,” Dr. Oz said.

Ainsley Earhardt then asked about his staffer who tested positive, and referenced a New York Post article that broke the news late Wednesday.

“He’s fine I talked to him last night. Good guy. He immediately removed himself,” Dr. Oz said. “We do shows on this all the time, so the staff was very well informed. As soon as he felt a little off, he left. I’ll tell you, he would not normally have gotten tested but I didn’t want him coming back until he was tested, just in case.”

Dr. Oz then said his staffer’s situation is reflective of what’s going on around the country during the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“There are a lot of people, who have had coronavirus, who don’t know they have had coronavirus,” Dr. Oz said.

The New York Post obtained an email that “The Dr. Oz Show” showrunner Amy Chiaro sent to colleagues on Wednesday.

“We have had a staff member test positive for Covid-19. Only 1 staff member has been tested at this time (that we are aware of),” Chiaro wrote, according to the Post. “We are asking everyone to wrap up their work on the Dr. Oz office side of the building at 125 West End Avenue and head home. This person was based out of that office space. We will take every necessary measure to have the offices and office areas deep cleaned ASAP.”

Dr. Oz, who has been front and center during the coronavirus pandemic, often answering questions from viewers on Fox News, suspended his studio audience last week and has been taping at an empty studio.

He will now tape from home instead, joining a growling list of talk show host and newscasters who are working remotely during the pandemic.