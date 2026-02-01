Grammy Awards 2026: Chappell Roan, Lainey Wilson and Heidi Klum turn heads on red carpet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Music’s biggest names arrived in style at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where the red carpet set the stage for one of the year’s most anticipated nights in entertainment.

From established icons to rising stars, musicians showed off an array of glamorous looks ahead of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Chappell Roan rocked a sheer, deep burgundy gown with a dramatically plunging neckline, layered with a flowing chiffon cape and trailing train. The singer, who was crowned the best new artist at the 2025 Grammys, is nominated this year in major pop categories for her hit song "The Subway," earning nods for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

Lainey Wilson brought county-glam to the Grammys in a black off-the-shoulder gown with sculpted draping across the neckline and a fitted silhouette that flowed into a subtle train, giving the look both structure and drama. She completed her Western-inspired look with styled with a black cowboy hat and statement turquoise necklace and rings.

Wilson was nominated in three country categories — her solo song "Somewhere Over Laredo" is up for both best country solo performance and best country song, and she also shared a nomination with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert for best country duo/group performance for their collaboration "Trailblazer." She is also among the artists slated to perform during the ceremony.

Heidi Klum showed off her trim physique in a form-fitting, nude-toned latex dress which she paired with matching heels.

Sabrina Carpenter stunned in a custom Valentino sheer white gown with a nude-toned base that was covered with intricate beadwork and embroidery. The gown featured a softly structured bodice, fluttery short sleeves and a tiered, ruffled skirt. The pop star completed her ethereal look with a softly tousled hairstyle and delicate drop earrings.

Carpenter earned six nominations at the 2026 Grammys including album of the year for "Man’s Best Friend" and song of the year for "Manchild" and she is set to perform during the ceremony.

Addison Rae wowed in a crisp white ALAÏA gown with a dramatic plunging neckline and a voluminous, tiered skirt with an asymmetrical hemline The Best New Artist nominee paired her dress with simple white heels and minimal jewelry.

The singer, who enjoyed a breakout year with the success of her debut album "Addison," will appear in the ceremony’s special best new artist performance segment.

Kelsea Ballerini channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a form-fitting halter gown drenched in intricate metallic beadwork in shades of gold, bronze, and olive, arranged in swirling, paisley-like patterns with fringe detailing cascading from the skirt and train. The country star styled her hair in a sleek updo and accessorized with gold drop earrings.

Ballerini is a nominee for best contemporary country album for her hit record "Patterns."

Miley Cyrus showed off an edgy look in a black leather jacket that was cinched at the waist, layered over a crisp white collared shirt, paired with black tailored trousers and pointed black heels. Cyrus added a large gold sculptural embellishment that was pinned across her shoulder and chest.

Cyrus is in the running for one of the major pop Grammy trophies this year after earning a nomination for her album "Something Beautiful."

Lady Gaga made a bold fashion statement in a dramatic black feathered gown with a high neckline and sweeping train.The singer is one of the most-nominated artists at the 2026 Grammys including nods in major categories like album of the year for "Mayhem" and song of the year ("Abracadabra").

Billie Eilish sported a tailored, menswear-inspired look that consisted of a black suit layered with a crisp white bib-style panel, paired with a black tie, structured jacket, and knee-length tailored shorts accented with straps and hardware. She completed her outfit with white socks, black pointed heels, and a small black handbag.

Eilish is nominated in two of the biggest Grammy categories for her single "Wildflower" including record of the year and song of the year.

Queen Latifah appeared regal in flowing black gown layered with a sheer cape, styled with bold gold statement jewelry. The rapper was set to present at the awards ceremony.

Jelly Roll showed off his slimmed-down physique in an all-black ensemble featuring a tailored jacket layered over a button-down shirt and relaxed trousers. He eceived three Grammy nominations for the 2026 awards, including best contemporary country album for "Beautifully Broken," best country duo/group performance for "Need a Favor" (with Lainey Wilson), and best country solo performance for "Need a Favor."

Madison Beer showed off a sultry look on the red carpet, donning a leek, form-fitting black gown with thin straps, a keyhole cutout at the bust and a trailing train.

Reba McEntire wore a tailored ivory blazer with metallic detailing over a black top and slim black pants, paired with knee-high black boots, while her fiancé Rex Linn sported a dark pinstriped jacket layered over a black shirt and scarf with black trousers.

The country music icon is performing during the in memoriam tribute, honoring influential music figures who died during the past year.

Paris Hilton sparkled in a glamorous, Old-Hollywood–inspired beaded black gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline which she paried with with long black opera gloves and a choker.

Tyla turned heads in a nude-toned, crystal-embellished figure-hugging slip gown with a long feathered train. The singer kept her jewelry understated with a delicate choker-style necklace and diamond earrings and sported strappy nude heels.

The South African singer is up for a Grammy as her song "Water" was nominated in the best global music performance category,

Zara Larsson dared to bare in a gold mermaid-insired sequinned two-piece ensemble that featured a one-shoulder bra-style top and a low-rise floor-length skirt, both of which were dimensional floral appliqués. The singer accessorized with gold statement earrings and styled her hair in soft waves.

Larsson earned her first ever Grammy nomination in the best dance pop recording category for her song "Midnight Sun" from her fifth studio album "Midnight Sun," and she’s also set to perform the track during the premiere ceremony.

Michelle Williams turned heads in a sheer black gown that featured a structured bodice with delicate straps and a dramatic black tulle train. The dress was adorned with gold floral appliqués that trailed down the length of the gown. Williams completed her elegant look with an updo and statement drop earrings.

The former Destiny's Child member is a nominee in the gospel categories — specifically for her album The Sound of Victory, which earned a nod for best gospel album.

Emily Austin dazzled in a Retrofete silver and black gown and diamonds by Wrist Aficianado, paired with a statement USA clutch.

Austin intentionally wore a USA clutch in order to counter the "Ice Out" pins on the red carpet; her clutch was made by a friend.

"While ‘ICE Out’ pins were being passed around at the Grammys, I made my diamond USA flag impossible to miss. I’ll never take the privilege of living in this country for granted. Our freedom is hard-earned, and I appreciate it deeply. We wouldn’t have our freedom without heroes like our police force and ICE," Emily told Fox News Digital.