Amber Rose defends Charlie Kirk's widow against online critics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amber Rose is sticking up for Charlie Kirk's widow.

During a recent appearance on a Kick livestream with Sneako on Thursday, the 42-year-old model came to Erika Kirk's defense, against those who criticize the way she reacted to Charlie's death.

"Yeah, I mean they talk s--- about her too," Rose said. "Everyone grieves differently, and I tell people that, like maybe she feels like it's her duty to keep him alive in a sense by kind of doing everything that he was doing. I don't know. I don't know. I can't tell someone how to grieve you know what I mean?"

Charlie, the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. He and Erika had two children.

AMBER ROSE SLAMS ARIANA GRANDE FOR TELLING AMERICANS TO SKIP WORK TO PROTEST ICE: 'SHUT THE F--- UP'

Following his assassination, Erika became the new CEO and chair of TPUSA, and has made public appearances at various events.

"This woman should be kicked to the curb," liberal podcaster, Jennifer Welch, said on her "I've Had It" podcast about Erika. "She is an absolute grifter, just like Donald Trump, and just like her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was."

Elsewhere during the livestream, Rose responded to Ariana Grande's support of the protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), urging Americans to skip work, school and shopping.

Grande posted an Instagram story encouraging her followers to stay home from work or school on Friday, in honor of the protest, writing, "ICE out! Nationwide shutdown! No work. No school. No shopping. Jan 30, 2026."

"Ariana Grande … I think she’s worth, I don’t know, $250–300 million dollars, telling people to not go to work, protest ICE. It's like, 'Girl, shut the f--- up," Rose said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued: "Do you want to give your money away to these people to stay home from work ? Stop telling people to do that … I think anyone that tells people to not go to work, not go to school, not f---ing buy things for their family, and they’re worth $250-300 million dollars, they should shut the f--- up."

Rose famously supported President Donald Trump during his campaign for the presidency in 2024, even speaking at the Republican National Convention.

At the convention, she told the audience she decided to "put the red hat on" and "let go" of any fear she had of being "misunderstood" or "of getting attacked by the left."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She later told Maxim in a January 2025 interview she was "canceled" during the election.

"Unfortunately, the ‘woke’ left cancels people for having a different ideology," she told Maxim. "Fortunately for me, I don’t give a f--- and will always stand 10 toes down until the wheels fall off, regardless of what my beliefs may be. I used to be on the left and thought I was doing the right thing. That’s why it’s so important to have open conversations."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"On the left, there’s no objective truth. It’s only about feelings," she added.