Sydney Sweeney says her success can be 'intimidating' to men as she lays out relationship non-negotiables

Though Sydney Sweeney is open to finding a fairytale kind of love, she's not waiting around.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the 28-year-old "Euphoria" actress opened up about navigating her love life in the public eye and detailed the qualities she looks for in an ideal partner.

"Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want," she said. "I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man. I’ve got myself. I’ve got an incredible group of girlfriends. I’ve got a team of badass women. That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me. It takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with me. There was a guy who I really, really liked, but he told me he can’t handle my world. It’s a hard thing."

"I have a huge fear of being alone for the rest of my life, so I look for someone who will be my best friend, who I can hang out with, talk to all the time, dream up things with, and work with," she continued.

"Athletic and outgoing and funny," she added. "I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man …oh, wow, when you print that, you won’t hear the inflection in my voice.

Sweeney called off her engagement to longtime partner, film producer Jonathan Davino, 41, last year.

In May, the "Euphoria" star revealed that she was single and no longer planning a wedding during an interview with The Times of London, ending months of speculation that she and Davino had split.

"I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it," she said.

Sweeney has since reportedly moved on to "casually" date Scooter Braun.

In September, People reported that Sweeney and the 44-year-old record executive are "casually hooking up," citing an anonymous insider.

"Everything is casual," another source told the outlet. "She is living her life and working hard."

Insiders told TMZ that Sweeney and Braun have been on "multiple dates" but added that their relationship remains "casual."

"Sydney has just ended a relationship and she's doing what women in their 20s do — she's dating," one source said.

As she continues to figure it out, Sweeney told Cosmo she has an idea of what true love feels like.

"You know in ‘The Princess Diaries’ when Anne Hathaway says that when she kisses the guy she knows she’s supposed to be with, her foot will flip up? That’s what love feels like," she said. "The lights will magically turn on. The birds will start flying. The fountains start shooting water. Love is a Disney movie."

And for Sweeney, sometimes you "don't need a man."

"You just need a dog," she admitted. "Last spring, I was with my best friend, Jade, at the car shop where I built my Bronco. We were talking about guys and googling the most eligible bachelors, and of course, we were coming up short. There was nothing good. She was like, ‘Well, what are you looking for?’ And I was like, ‘I just want a guy who is loyal, who loves me, who is playful, and who will cuddle.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, so you want a dog?’ And I was like, ‘I guess I do.’ So we went on Craigslist, and I got myself a German shepherd. And now I have Sully, who is my forever boyfriend."

On Tuesday, Sweeney took to social media to announce the Jan. 28 launch of Syrn (pronounced "siren") with sizzling new promotional photos.

"I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the bra I had to wear," Sweeney said in a statement via a press release. "When I bought my first cute bra that actually fit, I wore it to pieces. Designing for different bodies is a huge part of Syrn."

"I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are," she continued. "I love working on cars, I go waterskiing, I’ll dress up for the red carpet then go home to snuggle my dogs. I’m not one thing, no woman is."

"Lingerie is such a fun way to express yourself," she added. "You get to feel feminine, and you get to feel powerful. You get to keep it all for yourself, if you want."

Syrn offers 44 sizes, ranging from 30B to 42DDD, with most styles under $100. The lingerie line is structured into four core personas that shape the style of the pieces: Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress.