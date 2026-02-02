Brett Ratner calls speculation over his Epstein photo ‘crazy’ and ‘horrible’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood director Brett Ratner has a simple explanation for his appearance in photos released in the Department of Justice's latest Epstein file dump.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Melania" director explained that the mystery woman in the picture was actually his former fiancée.

"About 20 years ago, I had a girlfriend. I was in love with her. We were engaged. She was my fiancée. We went to an event, and we were sitting on the couch, and the photo was taken at that event," Ratner explained of the photo circulating online.

"I didn't have a personal relationship with him. I didn't know him," he continued, referring to Jeffrey Epstein.

"And that's where the picture was taken. I didn't remember because I had been asked in the past, 'Do you know him? And I'm like, I don't think so, because I didn't have a personal relationship with him. My fiancée invited me to that event. At the time, the girl in the picture was my fiancée. And that's it. That's all."

"You get thrown into these things. It's crazy. It's horrible," Ratner concluded.

The photos released by the DOJ of Ratner do not indicate any wrongdoing.

The images were released along with millions of documents linked to the late sex offender, who died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Thumbnail previews of the collection show Ratner, Epstein and the late French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel smiling and at ease alongside several women, whose identities have not been disclosed.

When Ratner saw the photo circulating online, he wasn't concerned because he knew the truth.

"Well, I thought, I knew who was the person in the photo. So I wasn't concerned about it at all. And I wasn't concerned about what people were gonna say or not say, because the truth is the truth," he said. "That was my girlfriend for five years. So there was nothing else to say about it really."

The photo showed Ratner embracing a woman, whose identity was redacted. Next to her was Epstein, and a second woman was also redacted from the picture.

Ratner has never been married.

"Melania" is Ratner's first major movie since he faced sexual misconduct allegations in 2017.

Six women, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the director of sexual misconduct. Martin Singer, Ratner's lawyer at the time, denied all allegations made against his client in a 10-page letter.

"Melania" performed better than expected at the box office. The documentary film, which followed the 20 days before President Donald Trump's second inauguration from the first lady's perspective, was released on Jan. 30.

The movie's opening weekend earned $8 million at the box office, the best documentary opening in more than a decade, according to reports.

Amazon paid $75 million for the distribution rights and to market the film, which opened across the country this weekend and in 27 countries, making it the most expensive documentary in history, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The strong box office showing was thanks mainly to Americans over 55 years old, who made up 78% of ticket buyers, and especially women over 55 who were 72%, the outlet reported.

Theaters in rural areas also brought in an outsize 46% of the weekend draw, which is unusually high for an opening. Florida, Texas and Arizona were the top ticket-selling states.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.