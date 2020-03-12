5 most shocking 'Wendy Williams Show' moments

Wendy Williams has built a successful radio and television career by speaking her mind.

In her years as a syndicated talk show host, Williams, 55, has certainly contributed her fair share of shocking and bizarre moments to the world of pop culture, from fainting on live TV to engaging in a public spat with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress. Williams even had to own up to a failed prediction that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would never get married.

Here are some of the biggest moments in Wendy Williams’ history.

Fainting on live TV

Williams had her fans worried during a Halloween episode of the “Wendy Williams Show” in 2017 when she appeared to faint on live TV while donning a Statue of Liberty costume. The host said she was simply dehydrated and overheated due to the costume.

“[I] was scared to death,” Williams later told "Good Morning America" about the incident. “I got hot. I was dehydrated according to the paramedics. I’m also going through menopause.”

Criticizing Beyoncé’s speaking

In 2012, Williams upset Beyoncé fans after she went on air and said the singer and actress sounded as though she had only received an elementary school education while discussing the “Halo” performer’s HBO documentary on her “Hot Topics” segment.

“I am a Beyoncé fan. I’m gonna watch her upcoming documentary because fortunately one of the TVs in our kitchen has closed captioning, so I’ll be able to understand what she says,” Williams said at the time. “You know Beyoncé can’t talk. She sounds like she has a fifth-grade education.”

Williams maintained her stance after her audience began to boo.

“Excuse me, I just said I was a fan,” she exclaimed. “But we have to call a spade a spade.”

Body shaming Ariana Grande

Back in 2015, Williams was accused of body shaming Ariana Grande for her petite frame when the singer was 21 years old. During “Hot Topics,” the former radio queen said that despite Grande’s age at the time, she would “forever look 12.”

“And I don’t mean that in a good way. It’s nice to look younger than you are, but when you look too young and then you’re short -- she’s only like 4’11." I don’t look at her as, like, a woman.”

The remarks led to #CancelWendyWilliams becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

Saying Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage wouldn't last more than 72 days

In 2014, Williams -- in an attempt to get ahead of the curve -- brashly predicted that Kim Kardashian would never marry Kanye West, telling the world that if they, in fact, did get married, she would “eat crow.”

Kardashian was famously married to former NBA forward Kris Humphries for all of 72 days; Williams made a stout reference to those short-lived nuptials when, true to her word, Williams gobbled crow gumbo during her show on the 73rd day of West and Kardashian’s marriage.

Shading her ex-husband on TV

Much of Williams’ damage done comes during her popular “Hot Topics” segment, and this TV moment in October 2019 was no different.

After months of headlines suggesting her husband Kevin Hunter was stepping out with an alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, Williams referenced an earlier joke she had made in discussing the "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks and his relationship with billionaire heiress Chloe Green.

"I used to say this as a joke on 'Hot Topics’: poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me didn't it?" she said to the audience, eliciting gasps from the crowd.

Last year, Hudson gave birth to a child reportedly belonging to Hunter and at the time, the TV host alluded to such.

"She regrets that mess, though. Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes. Trust me! Homegirl is miserable... in the meantime, I'm over here like huh. That's what you get!" Williams said.