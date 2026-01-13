Jane Seymour says she’s ‘in my prime right now’ at 74

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Seymour is proving yet again that age is just a number.

During an interview with Fox News Digital at AARP's annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills, the 74-year-old actress reflected on aging and shared her secret to staying confident decade after decade.

"First of all, I do my own hair and makeup," she said with a laugh. "I figure out my own clothes, I eat sensibly, I'm never on a crazy diet and I'm very happy. I am grateful to be alive."

"I'm grateful to have amazing work, work with great people who I love," Seymour continued. "I just feel like I'm in my prime right now."

"Oh gosh, I don't even have time for everything I'm doing right now, it's insane," she added. "Mercifully, I have the energy for it. But I'm just so grateful, I really am."

"I never ever imagined I'd be doing what I'm doing right now at this age, ever."

The U.K. native's career spans more than five decades across film, television, and publishing. Seymour rose to fame when she played Bond girl Solitaire in the 1973 James Bond film "Live and Let Die" opposite Roger Moore. She went on to star in movies and television series throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including the 1980 cult classic romantic drama "Somewhere in Time." In 1982, Seymour won her first Golden Globe Award for best actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for her performance in the 1981 television miniseries "East of Eden."

Seymour became a household name when she portrayed Dr. Michaela Quinn in the hit TV series "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman." The show ran for six seasons from 1993 to 1998 and earned her a second Golden Globe Award in 1996. Since then, Seymour has continued to work steadily, appearing in a wide range of television series and films while also expanding into producing and writing.

In 2010, Seymour founded the nonprofit Open Hearts Foundation, which supports and funds charities that empower people to turn adversity into compassion, service and positive change.

The actress is currently filming season five of her Acorn TV mystery series "Harry Wild," which she also executive produces. The new season of "Harry Wild" is slated to premiere later this year. Seymour is also co-producing the upcoming film adaptation of Chrissy Cashman's 2023 novel "The Truth About Horses."

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Seymour revealed that she had been offered a role in a "fabulous feature" that she will likely film this year in Australia. In addition, Seymour, who has previously authored several self-help books, said that she is working on her autobiography, which she said will be published next year.

Looking back at her career, Seymour admitted that it was "really hard" to name her favorite project.

"It's like asking who's your favorite child," she told Fox News Digital. "But I would say [the 1988 miniseries] ‘War and Remembrance' was very huge for me because my parents survived World War II and to really kind of set back in time with survivors in the real places and to recreate that was huge. ’Dr. Quinn,' of course, was magical. And ‘Somewhere in Time’ was probably the happiest movie and most amazing experience I ever had. And then of course, [the 2005 comedy] ‘Wedding Crashers.’

"I mean, oh my God, that was just the best thing because I did ‘Wedding Crashers’ and after that I was able to be the comedian, which I probably should have been right along from the beginning," Seymour added with a laugh.

On Feb. 15, Seymour will mark her milestone 75th birthday. While speaking with Fox News Digital, she shared how she is planning to celebrate the occasion.

"Well, a lot of things, actually," she said. "I haven't really announced it yet, but we're definitely going to do a major gala for the Open Hearts Foundation, a two-day gala, and so that's really great."

"For the actual day of my birthday, I have no idea," she continued. "It usually rains a lot, and it's right next to Valentine's Day, so I might do what the Queen of England used to do and just have my official birthday on another day, when the sun is shining, and we can all be outside."

AARP's annual Movies for Grownups Awards recognizes movies and performances that resonate with adults, especially audiences 50 and over.

At last year's ceremony, Seymour presented the best documentary award for "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," a film about her close friend and "Somewhere in Time" co-star, the late Christopher Reeve.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Seymour shared her thoughts on what sets AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards apart from other awards season events.

"I think it's special because you get to see people, seasoned actors, people like myself who've been doing this for 50, 60 years or more and are still doing it and growing and getting better," she said. "And also, the baby boomers are still around. We're the ones that are buying things. We're the ones that are watching everything. It's really nice that they allow us to make those movies as well, because we're making them for our generation."