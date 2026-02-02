Michael Rapaport blasts NYC as ‘dirty snow covered dump’ as celebs call out Mayor Mamdani over slow cleanup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Debra Messing and Michael Rapaport are fed up with the state of New York City's streets following the massive snowstorm that blew through last weekend.

The two stars blasted Mayor Zohran Mamdani for not having the streets completely cleared nearly a week after the snowfall.

Rapaport had harsh words for the mayor as he showed his Instagram followers the buildup of snow and garbage lining the streets. The "Only Murders in the Building" star walked around filming large piles of snow from the initial plowing of the street that hadn't yet melted along with mountains of trash that hadn't been picked up.

"A week after the snowstorm and this is what we got Zoron the Shoveler! Filthy black snow, garbage soup, ice rinks on every corner, cars buried like fossils," he wrote in his Instagram caption.

"People slipping, breaking ankles, nobody shoveling, nobody salting, nobody doing S---."

"This is New York City," he added. "Three minutes from the mayor’s house. Start spreading the news… this place is a dirty snow covered dump." "Clean it the f--- up Mayor!"

Messing took to X to share her experience trying to make it to an appointment. The "Will & Grace" star explained it should have only taken 20 minutes, but claimed she'd been in the car for over an hour and 10 minutes due to gridlocked traffic.

"The streets are a disaster," Messing wrote. "It hasn’t snowed in 5 days and the streets still haven’t been cleared. Poor ambulance sitting in aessentially [sic] a parking lot with sirens going."

"I’m praying for the person needing emergency care," she added. "I’ve lived here for 15 years (this go around) and this has never happened. The plows have always worked around the clock to get the city back to working. I wonder what happened?"

"Hang in there New Yorkers."

Mayor Mamdani addressed the snow pileup at an unrelated press conference Monday morning.

"Typically, after snowfall of any kinds, rising temperatures would assist in the melting of that snow. Instead, what we are all experiencing is a cold that is continuing at a record pace, frankly," he told reporters. "And what that has meant is that the entirety of the city's response is up to the city workers themselves. And they have been doing an incredible job. However, it is a job that must continue, and it is also a job that has required us to go beyond the typical."

"What I mean by that is we might typically have sanitation workers doing a lot of this work," he added. "Right now, we have 2,500 sanitation workers each 12-hour shift, and we now have 1,500 additional workers, many of them coming from separate city agencies, who are supplementing that work, especially when it comes to bus stops and crosswalks. And, at this time, we are seeing that that is going to continue. What I'm thankful to see is that the pace of cleanup is increasing, and I'm hopeful that that continues to be the case across the five boroughs."

A massive winter storm dumped sleet, freezing rain and snow across much of the U.S. on Jan. 25, bringing subzero temperatures and halting air and road traffic.

At least 10 people died in New York City due to the storm. Many of the deceased are believed to have been living on the streets, and some showed signs of hypothermia.

The death toll raised questions about whether more could have been done to protect the city's vulnerable residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.